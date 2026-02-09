Cars Stranded on Road to Pamporovo as Heavy Snow Disrupts Traffic

Multiple vehicles have become stranded on the road leading to the Pamporovo resort, according to Elena Stoilova, spokesperson for the Smolyan Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior. Three police teams are currently at the scene, where heavy snowfall is affecting conditions.

Eight vehicles are reported to be stuck in the area near the Mircho Voyvoda holiday station on February 9. Traffic problems have also been recorded near the junction for the Finlandia Hotel.

In recent minutes, the movement of heavy goods vehicles with trailers and semi-trailers through the Prevala mountain pass has been temporarily restricted due to the snowfall and ongoing snow-clearing operations, said Deputy District Governor Andriyan Petrov.

Source: BTA