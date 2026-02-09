БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
Cars Stranded on Road to Pamporovo as Heavy Snow Disrupts Traffic

Чете се за: 01:12 мин.
закъсали коли пътя пампорово заради обилен снеговалеж
Снимка: BTA/archive

Multiple vehicles have become stranded on the road leading to the Pamporovo resort, according to Elena Stoilova, spokesperson for the Smolyan Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior. Three police teams are currently at the scene, where heavy snowfall is affecting conditions.

Eight vehicles are reported to be stuck in the area near the Mircho Voyvoda holiday station on February 9. Traffic problems have also been recorded near the junction for the Finlandia Hotel.

In recent minutes, the movement of heavy goods vehicles with trailers and semi-trailers through the Prevala mountain pass has been temporarily restricted due to the snowfall and ongoing snow-clearing operations, said Deputy District Governor Andriyan Petrov.

Source: BTA

Rise in Calls from Children with Suicidal Thoughts in 2025
Rise in Calls from Children with Suicidal Thoughts in 2025
Truck Runs Over Pedestrian in Sofia, Driver Sought by Police
Чете се за: 01:17 мин.
Fatal Outcome in Unprecedented Crime: Those Sought in the "Petrohan" Case Found Dead from Gunshots
Чете се за: 05:15 мин.
OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann Speaks to Students at Sofia University
Чете се за: 03:37 мин.
How Easy Is It to Hack a Surveillance Camera — and Who Benefits from It?
Чете се за: 05:07 мин.
Bulgaria's Oldest University Hospital Seeks Donors for Urgent Repairs
Чете се за: 01:20 мин.

