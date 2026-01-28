БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
Central Bank's Deputy Governor Andrey Gyurov Expressed Readiness to Take On the Role of Caretaker Prime Minister

Снимка: Dessislava Kulelieva, BNT

President Iliana Iotova on January 28 continues consultations on the appointment of a caretaker prime minister. She also held talks with BNB Deputy Governor Andrey Gyurov. In his conversation with her, he expressed his readiness to become caretaker prime minister.

The meeting between Iotova and Gyurov lasted nearly an hour and a half. Following the discussion, he spoke briefly to the media.

    Earlier today, the BNB Governor Dimitar Radev and Deputy Governors Petar Chobanov and Radoslav Milenkov all declined the post.

    Central Bank Governor Declines Caretaker PM Role as Consultations Continue

    Central Bank's Deputy Governor Petar Chobanov Also Declines Caretaker PM Role

    Central Bank's Deputy Governor Radoslav Milenkov Also Declines to Become Caretaker PM

    The consultations will continue throughout the week. President Iotova is scheduled to meet with the Ombudsman and their deputy, as well as the Chair of the Audit Office and their two deputies.

    Under the procedure, once President Iotova assigns a mandate for forming a caretaker government and consulting with parliamentary parties, the candidate has one week to propose the government’s line-up. Alongside the appointment of the caretaker cabinet, the President must set a date for early elections, which must be held within two months.

