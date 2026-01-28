Central Bank's Deputy Governor Radoslav Milenkov Also Declines to Become Caretaker PM

President Iliana Iotova on January 28 continues consultations on the appointment of a caretaker prime minister. She has now also met with Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) Deputy Governor Radoslav Milenkov, who once again stated that he would not accept the post.

Milenkov stressed that he currently leads two key directorates at the BNB and has significant commitments to the European Central Bank (ECB).

Speaking to journalists after the meeting, he said:

“I gave the same answer that I have given the previous President on the last three occasions. I will not become caretaker prime minister. I have too many commitments at both the European Central Bank and the Bulgarian National Bank. I have already presented my arguments to you and to the president, and they are well known. I repeated them to Ms Iotova. In short, I currently head two directorates at the BNB – Banking Supervision and Issue Department. I am also a member of the Supervisory Board of the European Central Bank. All of these are responsibilities and constraints. The Governor mentioned some of these limitations as well. So I believe my position on this matter should come as no surprise to anyone.”

Photos by Dessislava Kulelieva

Today, President Iotova has scheduled four meetings with individuals designated by the Constitution as eligible for the post of caretaker prime minister.

The first was with BNB Governor Dimitar Radev, the second with Deputy Governor Petar Chobanov, the third with Deputy Governor Radoslav Milenkov, and the final meeting is with Andrey Gyurov.

By the end of the week, President Iotova is also expected to meet the Ombudsman and her deputy, as well as the President of the National Audit Office and its two deputies.

Under the procedure, once President Iotova decides whom to mandate with forming a caretaker government and holds consultations with the parliamentary parties, the nominee will have one week to propose a cabinet. At the same time as appointing the caretaker government, the President must also set a date for early parliamentary elections, which must take place within two months.





