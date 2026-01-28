БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
Central Bank's Deputy Governor Petar Chobanov Also Declines Caretaker PM Role

живо петър чобанов срещата президента илияна йотова
Снимка: Десислава Кулелиева, БНТ

President Iliana Iotova continues consultations on the appointment of a caretaker prime minister. Four meetings are scheduled for today, January 28 between the head of state and the individuals designated by the Constitution as eligible for the post.

The first meeting was with the Governor of the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB), Dimitar Radev, who declined to take on the role. The second was with BNB Deputy Governor Petar Chobanov.

“I would take on the position of caretaker prime minister only if there were a risk of a constitutional crisis. I do not believe that my involvement is necessary in this role at the moment,” Chobanov said after his meeting with President Iotova.

Asked directly whether he would accept the invitation to become caretaker prime minister, he replied: “My answer is no.”

“Unlike previous procedures, when I said that I would accept the position only if there was a danger of a constitutional crisis and no one else was willing to step in, the list of eligible candidates has now been expanded. Some of those appointed to these positions were fully aware that they could be considered and had already expressed their consent. I therefore do not think there is currently a risk of a constitutional crisis, nor do I believe that my role is necessary at this point,” Chobanov explained.

He added that his professional career began at the BNB and that he has now returned to a senior management role there. “I believe I can be most useful to the state in this capacity, and I think I am proving that. For now, my answer remains no, because I do not see any risk of a constitutional crisis.”

According to Chobanov, his talks with President Iotova were “a thorough institutional discussion”.

“You know that I have worked with previous Presidents – with President Parvanov and with President Radev. Today we discussed what lies ahead in the coming months, the challenges facing Bulgaria domestically, financially and economically, including the completion of our country’s integration into the eurozone. From 1 February, only the euro will be in circulation.

We also discussed foreign policy issues, such as the renewed idea of a ‘two-speed Europe’. This is an old concept that is resurfacing and is not in Bulgaria’s interest at this moment. The aim is for institutional dialogue to continue during the term of the caretaker government as well, including with the presidential institution, so that a dignified national position can be formulated and defended, and so that Bulgaria is not marginalised by such developments,” Chobanov said.

Photos by Dessislava Kulelieva

After the meeting with Chobanov, President Iotova is due to hold talks with the other two deputy governors of the Bulgarian National Bank.

By the end of the week, she is also expected to meet the Ombudsman and his deputy, as well as the President of the National Audit Office and its two deputies.

Under the established procedure, once President Iotova designates a candidate to form a caretaker government and holds consultations with the parliamentary parties, that candidate will have one week to propose a cabinet. At the same time as appointing the caretaker government, the President must also set a date for early parliamentary elections, which must be held within two months.

