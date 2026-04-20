Central Elections Commision Releases Interim Results: With 14.80% of Tally Sheets Processed: Which Parties Enter Next Parliament?

'Progressive Bulgaria' Leads with 43.70%, 'We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria' is second with 15.22%
The Central Election Commission has begun publishing interim results from the parliamentary elections held on 19 April.
Shift in Party Rankings after Parallel Vote Count at 100% by “Myara” - Exit Polls: Radev's Progressive Bulgaria Takes Strong Lead; WCC-DB Moves into Second Above GERB-UDF; BSP Drops Below 4% Threshold
With 14.80% of polling station election commission protocols processed by the district election commissions, the results are as follows:
“Progressive Bulgaria” – 43.70%
We Continue the Change- Democratic Bulgaria – 15.22%
GERB–UDF – 12.50%
“Vazrazhdane” – 4.95%
Movement for Rights and Freedoms – 4.39%
“Velichie” – 3.54%
MECh (Morality, Unity, Honour) – 3.42%
“Siyanie” – 3.2%
“BSP – United Left” – 3.13%
“Alliance for Rights and Freedoms – ARF” – 1.12%
“There Is Such a People” – 0.87%