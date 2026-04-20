Central Elections Commision Releases Interim Results: With 14.80% of Tally Sheets Processed: Which Parties Enter Next Parliament?

The Central Election Commission has begun publishing interim results from the parliamentary elections held on 19 April.

Shift in Party Rankings after Parallel Vote Count at 100% by “Myara” - Exit Polls: Radev's Progressive Bulgaria Takes Strong Lead; WCC-DB Moves into Second Above GERB-UDF; BSP Drops Below 4% Threshold

With 14.80% of polling station election commission protocols processed by the district election commissions, the results are as follows:

“Progressive Bulgaria” – 43.70%

We Continue the Change- Democratic Bulgaria – 15.22%

GERB–UDF – 12.50%

“Vazrazhdane” – 4.95%

Movement for Rights and Freedoms – 4.39%

“Velichie” – 3.54%

MECh (Morality, Unity, Honour) – 3.42%

“Siyanie” – 3.2%

“BSP – United Left” – 3.13%

“Alliance for Rights and Freedoms – ARF” – 1.12%

“There Is Such a People” – 0.87%











