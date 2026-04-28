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Cirque du Soleil Is Back in Bulgaria, Staging Seven Performances as Part of a Dazzling New Programme

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Чете се за: 03:10 мин.
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Cirque du Soleil is returning to Bulgaria after a nine-year absence, with the world-renowned circus company set to stage a spectacular new show.

From 30 April to 3 May, Bulgarian audiences will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in a fantastic world inspired by the life of insects.

Across seven performances, fans of circus arts will experience the magic of the globally acclaimed Canadian troupe, Cirque du Soleil, widely regarded as a benchmark in contemporary performance, acrobatics and imaginative stagecraft.

A captivating journey into nature awaits audiences, with a new production inspired by the world of insects.

Jean Mallet, spokesperson for Cirque du Soleil’s OVO production, said audiences should expect to be amazed.

“Expect to be dazzled. We have prepared things you have never seen before—things that seem impossible, but we have made them appear possible,” he said.

The colourful, energetic and visually striking show also features Nancy Damyanova, the only Bulgarian performer in the production. Born in France and raised in Canada, she is part of one of the troupe’s most high-risk acrobatic acts.

Damyanova has been with the renowned company for 11 years, but this will be her first time performing in front of a Bulgarian audience.

Nancy Damyanova, a performer in Cirque du Soleil’s OVO production and an aerial acrobat on a swing, says performing in her home country brings a different kind of emotion rather than added pressure.

“I wouldn’t say the responsibility is greater—just more adrenaline,” she said. “It is one thing to imagine the show when you don’t know anyone in the audience, and another when you are performing for people you know—friends and family. It gives you a different kind of adrenaline and meaning, a sense of why you do it.”

Today, Damyanova and her colleagues met members of the public at some of Sofia’s most iconic locations, drawing smiles and attention as they appeared in their striking stage costumes.

photos by Dessislava Kulelieva, BNT

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