Cold Snap Brings Rain and Snow Across Bulgaria from Thursday

The National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) has forecast increasing cloud cover overnight across Bulgaria, with light rain possible in parts of western regions. Winds will be mostly calm in the Danubian Plain and the Upper Thracian Valley, while in eastern Bulgaria and north of the mountains, moderate southwesterly winds are expected. Minimum temperatures will generally range from 0° to 5°C, rising to 7°–8°C in the southeast, with around 2°C expected in Sofia. Atmospheric pressure remains significantly below the monthly average and is expected to continue falling over the next 24 hours.

Thursday: A Mediterranean cyclone will dominate the country’s weather. Skies will be mostly cloudy, with fog in some lowland areas. After a brief lull in precipitation, rain will resume from the south before noon, spreading to cover almost the entire country by evening. Southern Bulgaria is likely to see significant rainfall, with thunderstorms possible in the southeast. Northwestern regions are expected to remain largely dry. Winds will briefly shift to the south-southeast, then switch to the north-northeast in the afternoon, strengthening in northeastern areas by evening. Maximum temperatures will range from 7° to 12°C, slightly higher in eastern Bulgaria, and around 7°C in Sofia.

Black Sea Coast: Cloudy conditions with rain developing around midday from the south, extending along the entire coast by evening. Winds will be light to moderate from the southwest before noon, turning southeast and temporarily strengthening in the afternoon. Maximum temperatures along the coast will range from 10° to 14°C, with sea temperatures between 6° and 8°C. Sea conditions will be around 3 on the Beaufort scale.

Mountains: Mostly cloudy, with snowfall in southern ranges and rain below 1600 metres. Precipitation is expected to be heavy in many areas. Snow and rain will spread to the Stara Planina range in the afternoon. Winds will be strong from the southwest before noon, shifting briefly to the southeast in the afternoon, and to the northeast by evening. Maximum temperatures will reach around 5°C at 1,200 metres and around -1°C at 2,000 metres.

Friday: Cloudy conditions will continue, with rain widespread and heavy in the southeastern half of the country. Cold air will move in with moderate to temporarily strong northwesterly winds, shifting to the northeast later in the day. Temperatures will drop, with rain turning to snow in parts of northern Bulgaria by evening. Minimum temperatures will range from 0° to 5°C, with daytime highs between 3° and 8°C, rising to 10°–12°C in eastern areas.

Saturday: After a temporary pause in precipitation, rain and snow will return from the southwest. Southern Bulgaria and the Black Sea coast will see rain, while northern regions and highlands will experience snow. Cold air will continue to flow from the northeast, accompanied by moderate to temporarily strong winds in eastern Bulgaria, leading to further temperature drops.

This week marks a significant shift, with a mix of heavy rain, snow in northern and elevated areas, and declining temperatures across the country.





