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Начало Новини Свят Спорт Евровизия бнт деца Времето Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст
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ИЗВЕСТИЯ

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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Condition of Romanian Man Injured in Trakia Motorway Multi-Vehicle Crash Deteriorates; Remains Critical

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Чете се за: 01:37 мин.
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верижна катастрофа, АМ
Снимка: BTA

The condition of the Romanian national injured in the crash on the Trakia Motorway remains critical. He remains on mechanical ventilation. The hospital in Burgas reported that his lung function deteriorated overnight as a result of severe chest trauma. Thanks to the swift intervention of the on-duty intensive care teams, his condition has been brought under control for the time being. However, the patient remains in a critical condition, with his life still at risk.

The 37-year-old paediatric infectious disease specialist who was also injured remains in a serious but stable condition. He is also being treated in the intensive care unit and is recovering without complications following surgery. He is receiving the necessary pain relief, and follow-up imaging examinations are scheduled for today. If the results are satisfactory and his condition remains stable, he is expected to be transferred to the orthopaedics department.

The third patient, who is being treated at another hospital, also remains in a life-threatening condition.

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