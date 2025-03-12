The Constitutional Court provided clarifications regarding its work after the Parliament on March 12 called for transparency on all documents related to the challenge of the election results in a declaration. The call was directed to the Constitutional Court, the Central Election Commission (CEC), and "Information Services" (the company that provides the computer processing of election rresults).

It was clarified that all requests are published on the court’s website immediately after the case is initiated, while opinions and legal assessments are published as soon as they are filed. Expert reports, however, are only made public after the case is concluded.

The Rules also include a provision stating that legal opinions on cases are not published if the author has explicitly expressed disagreement, as further noted by the Constitutional Court.

