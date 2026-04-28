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Constitutional Court to Hear Dispute Over Bulgaria’s Decision to Join Donald Trump’s Board of Peace

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Чете се за: 00:57 мин.
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конституционният съд разгледа спор решението българия включи съвета мир доналд тръмп

The Constitutional Court of Bulgaria has admitted for consideration on the merits a request by the Council of Ministers seeking a ruling whether a decision obliging the government to submit to the National Assembly a draft law on the ratification of the Republic of Bulgaria’s accession, as a founding state, to the Charter of the Board of Peace, established at the initiative of the United States, is unconstitutional.

The challenged decision was adopted by the National Assembly of Bulgaria on 13 March 2026.

All 12 constitutional judges took part in today’s sitting of the court, April 28.

The ruling to admit the case for consideration was adopted unanimously.

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