БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
8
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
СПЕЦИАЛНО: Кой е собственикът на "хижата на...
Чете се за: 04:22 мин.
Президентът Илияна Йотова продължава консултациите за...
Чете се за: 00:37 мин.
Внимание – опасно време! Значителни валежи от дъжд...
Чете се за: 02:07 мин.
Президентът Йотова пред ИТН: Работим с Конституция, която...
Чете се за: 03:25 мин.
Заради високите сметки за ток: Започват извънредни...
Чете се за: 01:12 мин.
Президентът пред БСП-ОЛ: Стабилно мнозинство в следващия...
Чете се за: 02:40 мин.
Столичната община прекратява злоупотреби с функцията...
Чете се за: 03:37 мин.
Илияна Йотова пред "ДПС - Ново начало":...
Чете се за: 04:02 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Consultations Continue on Appointment of Caretaker Prime Minister, President Iotova Meets 'MRF - New Beginning'

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 06:35 мин.
EN
Запази

The Head of State held talks with representatives of the MRF - New Beginning group

живо дпс ново начало консултации президента илияна йотова
Снимка: Десислава Кулелиева, БНТ

A second day of consultations is under way on February 4 between President Iliyana Iotova and parliamentary parties over the appointment of a caretaker prime minister.

The deputy chairs of 'Movement for Rights and Freedoms (MRF) – New Beginning' parliamentary group, Iskra Mihaylova and Erten Anisova, attended the meeeting the President, along with MP Atidzhe Alieva-Veli.

At the start of the talks with 'MRF – New Beginning' group, President Iotova said there was broad agreement on the inadequacy of the latest constitutional amendments, which she argued deprive the presidency of any real choice in appointing a caretaker prime minister.

“The most recent constitutional changes stipulate preliminary talks with candidates for caretaker prime minister and the parliamentary groups. These talks are very necessary,” Iotova said, adding that she is required to nominate one of the five individuals who have agreed to take on the role.

She said she is required to nominate one of the five individuals who have agreed to serve as caretaker prime minister.

“The President has no choice and cannot bear responsibility for the selection of a caretaker prime minister — that responsibility lies with the National Assembly,” Iliyana Iotova stressed, recalling that under the latest constitutional amendments parliament functions as a permanently active body.

President Yotova was categorical that the most important task is the holding of fair and transparent parliamentary elections, while the country also faces a number of crucial challenges in the coming months.

“People who took to the streets demanded a state governed by the rule of law and the organisation of fair elections. After the constitutional changes, the National Assembly continues to operate as a permanent institution. How the caretaker cabinet functions depends on the political responsibility of Parliament,” she added.

Iotova also said that she and her team would do everything possible to ensure the elections are held on the first available date after the Easter holidays — 19 April.

photos by Dessislava Kulelieva, BNT

“The most important task of the caretaker cabinet to be appointed is to guarantee fair and transparent elections that restore public trust in Bulgaria’s system, political parties and institutions. A lack of trust in the electoral process is a lack of trust in the state as a whole,” said Iskra Mihaylova, deputy chair of the 'MRF – New Beginning' parliamentary group, speaking to President Iliyana Iotova.

Mihaylova noted that the caretaker government must also assume responsibility for issues that directly affect citizens’ daily lives. “I will begin with the prevention of potential price speculation and pricing policy, in order to ease tensions. It is important for citizens to feel the control that the state must exercise,” she said.

According to her, the caretaker government should make efforts to continue the municipalities’ investment programme. She added that the caretaker cabinet also bears significant responsibility for overseeing compliance with Bulgaria’s budgetary policy.

“Our political force will support a prepared budget — even if it is drafted by a caretaker government — provided it is socially oriented and fulfils commitments to improving people’s quality of life,” Mihaylova said.

As for the choice of caretaker prime minister, Mihaylova remarked that the president “has a fairly broad choice”, without commenting on the five individuals who have so far expressed willingness to take the post from the so-called “house book”.

***

Based on the 2023–2024 amendments to the Constitution of Bulgaria, the President must select a caretaker Prime Minister from a specific list of senior officials, often referred to as the "house book" or "limited list". As of early 2026, this list of potential candidates includes:

Speaker of the National Assembly: Raya Nazaryan
Governor of the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB): Dimitar Radev.
Deputy Governors of the BNB: Petar Chobanov, Andrey Gurov, Radoslav Milenkov.
President of the National Audit Office: Dimitar Glavchev.
Deputy Presidents of the National Audit Office: Margarita Nikolova, Silvia Kadreva.
Ombudsman: Velislava Delcheva
Deputy Ombudsman: Maria Filipova

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Дръзка кражба в автобус на столичния градски транспорт, извършителката е заловена
1
Дръзка кражба в автобус на столичния градски транспорт,...
Тройното убийство край Петрохан - по какви версии работят разследващите?
2
Тройното убийство край Петрохан - по какви версии работят...
Иван Демерджиев за случая "Петрохан": Темата засяга националната сигурност заради присъствието на ДАНС
3
Иван Демерджиев за случая "Петрохан": Темата засяга...
Илияна Йотова пред "ДПС - Ново начало": Президентът не носи отговорност за служебния премиер, тя е на парламента
4
Илияна Йотова пред "ДПС - Ново начало": Президентът не...
Столичната община прекратява злоупотреби с функцията "Паркирай и пътувай"
5
Столичната община прекратява злоупотреби с функцията "Паркирай...
Гледайте церемонията по откриване на Зимните олимпийски игри в петък по БНТ 1 и БНТ 3
6
Гледайте церемонията по откриване на Зимните олимпийски игри в...

Най-четени

Оранжев код за обилни снеговалежи в почти цяла България е валиден за утре
1
Оранжев код за обилни снеговалежи в почти цяла България е валиден...
DARA ще представи България на „Евровизия 2026“
2
DARA ще представи България на „Евровизия 2026“
Започва драстично застудяване, сняг ще вали в неделя
3
Започва драстично застудяване, сняг ще вали в неделя
До -14° утре: В сила е предупреждение за ледено време
4
До -14° утре: В сила е предупреждение за ледено време
Румен Радев в "Панорама": Партия ще правим след изборите
5
Румен Радев в "Панорама": Партия ще правим след изборите
Ниагарският водопад замръзна: САЩ остават в плен на арктически студове
6
Ниагарският водопад замръзна: САЩ остават в плен на арктически студове

More from: Politics

President Iliana Iotova Continues Consultations for Caretaker PM Next Week
President Iliana Iotova Continues Consultations for Caretaker PM Next Week
TISP Would Not Support This Year’s Budget Proposed by Outgoing Government TISP Would Not Support This Year’s Budget Proposed by Outgoing Government
Чете се за: 03:15 мин.
'BSP – United Left' Urges Parliament to Review 2026 Budget Submitted by Outgoing Government 'BSP – United Left' Urges Parliament to Review 2026 Budget Submitted by Outgoing Government
Чете се за: 02:42 мин.
President Iotova to TISP: We Are Operating Under a Constitution That Undermines the Balance of Powers President Iotova to TISP: We Are Operating Under a Constitution That Undermines the Balance of Powers
Чете се за: 05:15 мин.
President to 'BSP–United Left': A Stable Majority in Next Parliament Should Revisit the Constitutional Changes President to 'BSP–United Left': A Stable Majority in Next Parliament Should Revisit the Constitutional Changes
Чете се за: 03:52 мин.
Voting Abroad Capped at 20 Polling Stations Outside the EU after Heated Committee Debate Voting Abroad Capped at 20 Polling Stations Outside the EU after Heated Committee Debate
Чете се за: 07:20 мин.

Водещи новини

Случаят "Петрохан": Каква е водещата версия за простреляните мъже?
Случаят "Петрохан": Каква е водещата версия за...
Чете се за: 07:57 мин.
У нас
СПЕЦИАЛНО: Кой е собственикът на "хижата на ужасите" Ивайло Калушев? СПЕЦИАЛНО: Кой е собственикът на "хижата на ужасите" Ивайло Калушев?
Чете се за: 04:22 мин.
У нас
Разкриха най-голямата нелегална фабирка за производство на цигари у нас Разкриха най-голямата нелегална фабирка за производство на цигари у нас
Чете се за: 02:50 мин.
У нас
Разследващите в Бургас са свалили над 120 видеоклипа със заснети клиентки на салоните за красота Разследващите в Бургас са свалили над 120 видеоклипа със заснети клиентки на салоните за красота
Чете се за: 02:47 мин.
У нас
Шокиращи сметки за ток получиха абонати на ЕВН – започват...
Чете се за: 04:20 мин.
У нас
Консултациите при президента за служебен премиер: Илияна Йотова се...
Чете се за: 06:15 мин.
У нас
Държавите от ЕС одобриха правната рамка на заема от 90 млрд. за...
Чете се за: 03:05 мин.
По света
Българската следа в досиетата "Епстийн"
Чете се за: 04:12 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ