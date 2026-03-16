Consumer Basket Rises by €1 in a Week

The cost of the consumer basket has increased by €1 over the past week, according to the Coordination Centre responsible for Bulgaria’s transition to the single European currency. For now, the conflict in the Middle East and the recent surge in oil prices have not yet affected consumer prices.

Inspections by the National Revenue Agency at petrol stations are continuing for a second consecutive week.

Officials say the technical process of switching to the euro has now been completed. Around 89% of the lev cash in circulation has already been withdrawn , leaving approximately 3.4 billion leva.

On an annual basis, the consumer basket has increased by 4% and currently stands at €58. Despite the recent rise in fuel prices, these increases have not yet been reflected in the prices of key food products monitored by the Coordination Centre.

Annual inflation currently remains at 3.3%.