БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
6
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
ЕКСКЛУЗИВНО: Майката на Ивайло Калушев говори пред БНТ:...
Чете се за: 01:12 мин.
Прокуратурата разкри още подробности по случая...
Чете се за: 02:52 мин.
Илияна Йотова пред "Величие": В следващите дни...
Чете се за: 02:42 мин.
Радостин Василев към президента Илияна Йотова: Трябваше...
Чете се за: 02:42 мин.
Директорът на болницата по детски болести в София...
Чете се за: 00:45 мин.
АПС пред президента Илияна Йотова: Подходящ служебен...
Чете се за: 03:57 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Consumer Shopping Basket Up by €5 Since Start of the Year

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 01:50 мин.
EN
Запази

Counterfeit banknotes of 20, 50, 100, 200 and 500 euros have been detected

масирана съвместна проверка бабх нап кзп хранителните магазини

The cost of a consumer shopping basket has risen by €5 since the beginning of the year, according to the Coordination Centre under the Euro Mechanism.

A basket of 27 basic food items, including fruit and vegetables sold at wholesale prices, now costs €57, officials reported. They attributed the upward movement primarily to seasonal factors.

Institutions have also noted that since the country joined the eurozone there have been 110 recorded cases of attempted payments using counterfeit money, including so-called “prop” or replica banknotes. Police have also identified an advertisement offering fake euros on the social media platform TikTok.

Vladimir Ivanov, head of the Coordination Centre for the Euro:

“The General Directorate of National Police has received a report from a banking institution about a renewed increase in cases involving counterfeit euro banknotes with denominations of €20, €50, €100, €200 and €500. Since the beginning of the year, a total of nine counterfeit banknotes have been identified at the bank. In response, inspections, operational search activities and investigative actions have been launched to identify those responsible.”

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Росен Йорданов за "Петрохан": Човек с тежки нарцистични проблеми е завел своя антураж към летален край
1
Росен Йорданов за "Петрохан": Човек с тежки нарцистични...
Политическите коментари по случая "Петрохан"
2
Политическите коментари по случая "Петрохан"
Случаят "Петрохан": Няма установена стрелба извън кемпера, твърдят разследващи
3
Случаят "Петрохан": Няма установена стрелба извън...
Адвокат Йорданка Бекирска: Отговорността за случая "Петрохан" е на цялото общество
4
Адвокат Йорданка Бекирска: Отговорността за случая...
Мистерията "Петрохан": МВР и прокуратурата показаха записи от хижата
5
Мистерията "Петрохан": МВР и прокуратурата показаха...
Българите на Зимните олимпийски игри в Милано/Кортина 2026
6
Българите на Зимните олимпийски игри в Милано/Кортина 2026

Най-четени

Сигналът за 8-годишния, изпратен да живее с "рейнджърите" в "Петрохан"
1
Сигналът за 8-годишния, изпратен да живее с "рейнджърите"...
Записи от камерите в района на хижа „Петрохан“ разкриват последните часове преди трагедията
2
Записи от камерите в района на хижа „Петрохан“...
Румен Петков за „Петрохан“: Двата основни въпроса без отговор – кой и защо?
3
Румен Петков за „Петрохан“: Двата основни въпроса без...
Случаят "Петрохан": Откриха издирваните Ивайло Калушев и другите двама край Враца
4
Случаят "Петрохан": Откриха издирваните Ивайло Калушев и...
Тройното убийство край Петрохан: По следите на Калушев - факти и неизвестни (ОБЗОР)
5
Тройното убийство край Петрохан: По следите на Калушев - факти и...
Цветлин Йовчев: Трудно е да се каже дали зад убийствата в „Петрохан“ стои секта
6
Цветлин Йовчев: Трудно е да се каже дали зад убийствата в...

More from: Economy

Property Prices in Sofia Up by €500 per Square Metre
Property Prices in Sofia Up by €500 per Square Metre
ECB President Welcomes Bulgarian Central Bank Governor to First Monetary Policy Meeting After Eurozone Accession ECB President Welcomes Bulgarian Central Bank Governor to First Monetary Policy Meeting After Eurozone Accession
Чете се за: 01:42 мин.
OECD: Bulgaria Has the Highest Rate of Elderly Poverty OECD: Bulgaria Has the Highest Rate of Elderly Poverty
Чете се за: 04:22 мин.
Parliament Approves at First Reading Establishment of Tourist Guarantee Fund Parliament Approves at First Reading Establishment of Tourist Guarantee Fund
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
Major Overhaul of Bulgaria’s Rail Passenger Services Major Overhaul of Bulgaria’s Rail Passenger Services
Чете се за: 04:32 мин.
Energy Ministry and Regulator Launch Emergency Inspections Over High Electricity Bills Energy Ministry and Regulator Launch Emergency Inspections Over High Electricity Bills
Чете се за: 01:52 мин.

Водещи новини

ЕКСКЛУЗИВНО: Майката на Ивайло Калушев говори пред БНТ: Синът ми е невинен, потресена съм
ЕКСКЛУЗИВНО: Майката на Ивайло Калушев говори пред БНТ: Синът ми е...
Чете се за: 01:12 мин.
У нас
Прокуратурата разкри още подробности по случая "Петрохан" Прокуратурата разкри още подробности по случая "Петрохан"
Чете се за: 02:52 мин.
У нас
Трагедията "Петрохан": Пред БНТ говори мъжът, открил кемпера на Ивайло Калушев край връх Околчица Трагедията "Петрохан": Пред БНТ говори мъжът, открил кемпера на Ивайло Калушев край връх Околчица
Чете се за: 02:15 мин.
У нас
Кабинетът в оставка публикува решението си за присъединяване към „Съвета за мир“ на Доналд Тръмп Кабинетът в оставка публикува решението си за присъединяване към „Съвета за мир“ на Доналд Тръмп
Чете се за: 03:07 мин.
У нас
И според "Величие" е добре Андрей Гюров да бъде служебен...
Чете се за: 01:10 мин.
У нас
Радостин Василев към президента Илияна Йотова: Трябваше да подадете...
Чете се за: 02:42 мин.
У нас
АПС пред президента Илияна Йотова: Подходящ служебен премиер е...
Чете се за: 03:57 мин.
У нас
Директорът на болницата по детски болести в София Благомир Здравков...
Чете се за: 00:45 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ