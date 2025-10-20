Cost of Consumer Basket Rises by BGN 2 Over the Week

The cost of a consumer basket consisting of 27 basic food products has increased by BGN 2 this week compared with last week, the Commission on Commodity Exchanges and Markets reported. Last week, the basket cost BGN 95, and it now stands at BGN 97.
According to the Commission’s Chairman, Vladimir Ivanov, the main factor currently influencing market prices — particularly for fruits and vegetables — is seasonality.
“The market in Bulgaria is self-regulating, and the country is by no means the most expensive in Europe, contrary to some claims,” Ivanov emphasised.