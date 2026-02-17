Cost of Consumer Basket Rose by €1 over the Past Week

The cost of the consumer basket has risen by €1 in just one week, according to the Coordinating Council for the Introduction of the Single European Currency. Inflation between January 2025 and January 2026 stands at 3.5 per cent, with January alone contributing 0.6 percentage points.

The price of the consumer basket now stands at €58.

Vladimir Ivanov, Chair of the Euro Coordination Centre: “During the week in question, the basket increased by another €1. This concerns 27 products, including essential fruits and basic food items.”

Increases were also recorded in entertainment, sports and culture, and veterinary services.

Assoc. Prof. Dr Atanas Atanasov, Chair of the National Statistical Institute: “Restaurant and hotel services rose by 9.2 per cent – this is quite clear. Educational services increased by 8 per cent, mainly due to higher fees for various schools and some universities raising their tuition. Alcoholic beverages and tobacco products are up by 6 per cent.”

The Ministry of the Interior has warned of a rise in attempted forgeries. Last week alone, 18 cases were recorded, with 2,080 counterfeit euro banknotes confiscated.

The most significant case was uncovered in Lovech.

Vladimir Ivanov: “Officers from the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of the Interior in Lovech discovered and seized counterfeit banknotes of various denominations with a total value of €205,000. The individual in possession of the notes has been charged and detained.”

Since the start of the year, the Commission for Consumer Protection has conducted 2,100 inspections, identifying 151 violations. Between November and now, the National Revenue Agency carried out over 8,580 inspections, detecting 756 breaches.

The process of replacing Bulgarian lev banknotes with euros is nearing completion. So far, €4.8 billion levs remain in circulation, with 84.5 per cent of the total cash supply already withdrawn. Inflation in January this year compared with January last year stands at 3.5 per cent.”

