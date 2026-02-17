БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
6
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
МВР публикува разширен доклад за сдружението на Ивайло...
Чете се за: 04:45 мин.
Делото "Сияна": Обвиняемият за катастрофата...
Чете се за: 03:32 мин.
"Мяра": Пет партии влизат в парламента, две са...
Чете се за: 01:32 мин.
Учител от плевенско село е задържан за педофилия
Чете се за: 00:30 мин.
Кметът на Бистрица за палежа: Къщата беше задимена, може...
Чете се за: 03:40 мин.
Разчистен е голям участък с паднала скална маса, която...
Чете се за: 02:17 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Cost of Consumer Basket Rose by €1 over the Past Week

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 05:25 мин.
EN
Запази
българия еврозоната справят големите магазини прехода еврото

The cost of the consumer basket has risen by €1 in just one week, according to the Coordinating Council for the Introduction of the Single European Currency. Inflation between January 2025 and January 2026 stands at 3.5 per cent, with January alone contributing 0.6 percentage points.

The price of the consumer basket now stands at €58.

Vladimir Ivanov, Chair of the Euro Coordination Centre: “During the week in question, the basket increased by another €1. This concerns 27 products, including essential fruits and basic food items.”

Increases were also recorded in entertainment, sports and culture, and veterinary services.

Assoc. Prof. Dr Atanas Atanasov, Chair of the National Statistical Institute: “Restaurant and hotel services rose by 9.2 per cent – this is quite clear. Educational services increased by 8 per cent, mainly due to higher fees for various schools and some universities raising their tuition. Alcoholic beverages and tobacco products are up by 6 per cent.”

The Ministry of the Interior has warned of a rise in attempted forgeries. Last week alone, 18 cases were recorded, with 2,080 counterfeit euro banknotes confiscated.

The most significant case was uncovered in Lovech.

Vladimir Ivanov: “Officers from the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of the Interior in Lovech discovered and seized counterfeit banknotes of various denominations with a total value of €205,000. The individual in possession of the notes has been charged and detained.”

Since the start of the year, the Commission for Consumer Protection has conducted 2,100 inspections, identifying 151 violations. Between November and now, the National Revenue Agency carried out over 8,580 inspections, detecting 756 breaches.

The process of replacing Bulgarian lev banknotes with euros is nearing completion. So far, €4.8 billion levs remain in circulation, with 84.5 per cent of the total cash supply already withdrawn. Inflation in January this year compared with January last year stands at 3.5 per cent.”

assoc. Prof. Dr. Atanas Atanasov, Chairman of the NSI: "Restaurant and hotel services by 9.2%. This group is absolutely clear. Educational services have an increase of 8%. This is related to an increase in fees mostly for various schools, and some universities have raised their fees. Alcoholic beverages and tobacco - 6%."

The Ministry of Interior warns that cases of attempted counterfeiting are on the rise, with 18 such cases detected last week alone and 2,080 counterfeit euro banknotes seized."

The most infamous case of counterfeit euros was discovered in Lovech.

Vladimir Ivanov, Chairman of the Euro Coordination Centre: "The employees of the Police Department of the Ministry of Interior - Lovech have found and seized counterfeit banknotes of different denominations with a total value of 205 thousand euros. The person in possession of the banknotes has been charged and detained."

Since the beginning of the year, the CPC has carried out 2,100 inspections and found 151 violations. Since November, the NRA has carried out over 8,580 checks and found 756 violations.

The process of replacing the lev cash with euro is also coming to an end. So far, BGN 4.8 billion are still in circulation and 84.5 per cent of the total cash has been withdrawn. Inflation for January this year compared to January last year is 3.5 per cent.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Българите на Зимните олимпийски игри в Милано/Кортина 2026
1
Българите на Зимните олимпийски игри в Милано/Кортина 2026
Вижте програмата на БНТ 1 и БНТ 3 за Игрите в Милано/Кортина 2026
2
Вижте програмата на БНТ 1 и БНТ 3 за Игрите в Милано/Кортина 2026
Случаят "Петрохан": БНТ се сдоби с показанията на бащата на Валери Андреев
3
Случаят "Петрохан": БНТ се сдоби с показанията на бащата...
От ПП предупреждават, че ще предприемат правни действия срещу всеки, който ги свързва със случая "Петрохан"
4
От ПП предупреждават, че ще предприемат правни действия срещу...
"Животът ми е в опасност": Пред БНТ говори съседът на Калушев след разпита в полицията
5
"Животът ми е в опасност": Пред БНТ говори съседът на...
Жителите на село Българи изразяват притеснения във връзка с полицейската акция и случващото се около Калушев
6
Жителите на село Българи изразяват притеснения във връзка с...

Най-четени

Ивайло Калушев се интересувал от ПВУ и от приватизацията на столичната "Топлофикация"
1
Ивайло Калушев се интересувал от ПВУ и от приватизацията на...
Майката на Калушев: Ивайло никога не е говорил директно за самоубийство
2
Майката на Калушев: Ивайло никога не е говорил директно за...
Откритото в кемпера под връх Околчица дете не е било на училище от 5 януари
3
Откритото в кемпера под връх Околчица дете не е било на училище от...
Психологът Росен Йорданов за случая "Петрохан": Мотивите не могат да се сведат до една версия
4
Психологът Росен Йорданов за случая "Петрохан": Мотивите...
Красимир Вълчев: Ивайло Калушев е изнесъл лекция само веднъж в частното училище край София
5
Красимир Вълчев: Ивайло Калушев е изнесъл лекция само веднъж в...
От началото на годината: Потреблението на ток се увеличава, производството намалява
6
От началото на годината: Потреблението на ток се увеличава,...

More from: Economy

Bulgaria’s Euro Transition Progressing Smoothly, 84.5% of Lev Banknotes and Coins Have Now Been Taken Out of Circulation
Bulgaria’s Euro Transition Progressing Smoothly, 84.5% of Lev Banknotes and Coins Have Now Been Taken Out of Circulation
BNB Reports Stable Transition to the Euro, President Iotova Calls for Stricter Price Oversight BNB Reports Stable Transition to the Euro, President Iotova Calls for Stricter Price Oversight
Чете се за: 04:22 мин.
Fiscal Council Delivers Critical Assessment of Bulgaria's 2025 Budget Execution Fiscal Council Delivers Critical Assessment of Bulgaria's 2025 Budget Execution
Чете се за: 03:30 мин.
Pulp Factory Workers in Svishtov Protest Over Unpaid Wages Pulp Factory Workers in Svishtov Protest Over Unpaid Wages
Чете се за: 01:55 мин.
Consumer Shopping Basket Up by €5 Since Start of the Year Consumer Shopping Basket Up by €5 Since Start of the Year
Чете се за: 01:50 мин.
Property Prices in Sofia Up by €500 per Square Metre Property Prices in Sofia Up by €500 per Square Metre
Чете се за: 03:25 мин.

Водещи новини

МВР публикува разширен доклад за сдружението на Ивайло Калушев
МВР публикува разширен доклад за сдружението на Ивайло Калушев
Чете се за: 04:45 мин.
У нас
България ще бъде представена на 19 февруари във Вашингтон на първото заседание на Съвета за мир България ще бъде представена на 19 февруари във Вашингтон на първото заседание на Съвета за мир
Чете се за: 00:45 мин.
У нас
Делото "Сияна": Обвиняемият за катастрофата Георги Александров остава в ареста Делото "Сияна": Обвиняемият за катастрофата Георги Александров остава в ареста
Чете се за: 03:32 мин.
У нас
Отиде си Джеси Джаксън – борецът за граждански права Отиде си Джеси Джаксън – борецът за граждански права
Чете се за: 03:15 мин.
По света
Нова версия за атаките срещу кмета на Бистрица Самуил Попов
Чете се за: 03:52 мин.
У нас
Тръбата на раздора: Унгария и Словакия обвиняват Украйна в изнудване
Чете се за: 03:35 мин.
По света
"Мяра": Пет партии влизат в парламента, две са на ръба
Чете се за: 01:32 мин.
У нас
"Лекс.bg": Продължават съдебните производства във връзка...
Чете се за: 02:35 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ