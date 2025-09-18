Court Remands Former Sofia Deputy Mayor in Custody

The court has ordered that former Sofia deputy mayor Nikola Barbutov remain in custody, while his advisor, Petar Rafailov, was released on a 10,000 BGN bail.

The court accepted that the prosecution had not been inactive while the two were detained, countering earlier claims by their defence.

Both are under investigation for involvement in an organised criminal group engaged in corruption related to public procurement in Sofia’s Lyulin and Mladost districts.