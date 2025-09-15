Customs Officers Seize Record 740 kg of Marijuana at Kapitan Andreevo

Customs officers at the Kapitan Andreevo border checkpoint (Bulgaria's border with Turkey) have seized nearly 740 kilogrammes of marijuana. The quantity is a record for the checkpoint over the past 15 years and is estimated at over BGN 11.8 million, according to Haskovo District Prosecutor Ivan Stoyanov.

The truck arrived at the checkpoint on 11 September, travelling from Germany to Turkey, and was reportedly carrying a production machine. The vehicle was referred for a detailed inspection by the checkpoint’s Anti-Trafficking Unit. During the physical search, the drugs were found, packed in 656 parcels, arranged in cardboard boxes and textile bags.

A foreign national has been detained for 72 hours, with a request for pre-trial detention expected.

The truck had a company seal, which drew attention, and its non-standard size was designed to complicate X-ray inspection, explained Ivan Paskov, Deputy Director of the Burgas Customs Directorate.

This is another significant case at the checkpoint and represents the largest quantity of marijuana seized in Bulgaria this year.

“The drugs were destined for Turkey, where their value is estimated at over €30 million,” said Stefan Bakalov, Head of the Anti-Drug Trafficking Department.

Marijuana predominates in the drug trafficking routes to Turkey, he added.