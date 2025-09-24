Dangerous Cracks Linked to Metro Construction: Residents of an Entire Block Evacuated in Sofia’s “Hadzhi Dimitar” District

Residents of an apartment block in the “Hadzhi Dimitar” district of Sofia are set to be evacuated by 5 November due to cracks discovered in the building. This is stated in an order issued by the district administration, posted at Block 2 on September 24.

The Sofia Municipality received information regarding a pre-emergency situation at Block 2 on Spas Ginev Street, “Hadzhi Dimitar” district, Poduyane borough and the need to evacuate residents. The four-storey building has two entrances, “A” and “B”, operates under condominium ownership, and the apartments are privately owned. Residents reported to the municipality and the district mayor that serious, unidentified cracks had formed in the apartments and staircase of both entrances.

By order of Sofia’s Chief Architect Bogdana Panayotova, a commission was appointed to assess the condition of the building. A report prepared by the University of Architecture, Civil Engineering and Geodesy (UACEG) found unacceptable cracks, defects indicating an emergency condition, and potential disruptions to water and electricity installations due to structural deformations. Consequently, urgent evacuation of residents is required to safeguard their lives and health.

The Ministry of Interior and municipal security personnel will monitor the building and will prevent anyone from entering after 5 November 2025 for safety reasons. Those who refuse to comply with the evacuation order are considered warned and bear personal responsibility for their life and health, and may face administrative penalties, the notice at the building entrance states.

“Last year we purchased the property without being aware of the building’s problems,” said Iliyana Borisova, a resident of the block. She explained that subsequently, the mayor of Poduyane, Kristian Hristov, sent structural assessments to the residents. She also noted that construction of the third metro line, being built nearby, began during this period.

Borisova added that they have now received an evacuation order by 5 November. According to the Spatial Planning Act, the block will either be reinforced or demolished, though residents have not yet been informed of the timeframe. She noted that the Sofia Municipal Council has approved one-off financial aid for 15 of the 24 households to cover rental accommodation.

On 13 February 2025, the Sofia Municipal Council decided to grant one-off financial assistance to residents of Block 2 on Spas Ginev Street whose homes had become uninhabitable. The total amount allocated was BGN 126,540.

In a statement, the Directorate of Architecture and Urban Planning at Sofia Municipality said that following a meeting with representatives of the building’s condominium, which included the mayor of Poduyane, the possibility was discussed for the municipality to commission and fund the preparation of project documentation for the building’s restoration. Invitations to submit proposals were sent, with four received. Both private designers and state institutions expressed readiness to prepare the investment projects.

The statement notes that the submitted proposals are currently under review, and once a contractor is chosen, the design work will be assigned accordingly. The contract will be fully compliant with the Public Procurement Act.

It is entirely misleading to suggest, based on opinions of individuals without expertise in underground construction, that the structural problems of specific buildings are directly linked to metro construction, “Metropolitan” EAD stated.

The company added that in January 2024, a geotechnical assessment of Block 2 in Hadji Dimitar was commissioned, which confirmed that the metro tunnel construction did not violate any regulations concerning the surrounding area. Any settlement in the zone of influence is within permissible limits and minimal—similar to what is observed in any underground construction project in Bulgaria and internationally.

The company reiterated that its guiding principles remain the safety of citizens, the structural security of buildings, and responsible environmental management at every stage of metro construction.

Photos by BTA

Source: BTA