Dangerous Predator in the Black Sea – Pufferfish Caught off the Coast of Sevastopol

The news of a pufferfish caught off the coast of Sevastopol has attracted widespread public interest. The reason — this species is tropical and not native to the Black Sea. Its presence raises questions about changes in the marine ecosystem and potential risks to fishermen and the environment.

The pufferfish originates from the Red Sea and entered the Mediterranean Sea through the Suez Canal. It has already been recorded in the coastal waters of Turkey, Cyprus, and Greece. According to Assistant Professor Feriha Tserkova from the Institute of Fish Resources in Varna, the specimen caught near Sevastopol most likely transited through the Bosphorus. It is a predator with toxic potential:

“The fish is highly adaptable and tolerant to different temperatures and salinity levels. It is predatory and shows interest in all kinds of live prey,” explains Dr. Tserkova.

The pufferfish is a bottom-dwelling species with powerful jaws capable of damaging fishing nets. When stressed, it inflates and extends its spines — a self-defense mechanism that makes it difficult to catch and destroy.

However, the most serious danger lies in the toxin found in its tissues. This toxin is not broken down by heat treatment, making the fish extremely dangerous — and potentially fatal — to consume.

“The pufferfish does not pose a threat to beachgoers along the Black Sea coast, as it is not widely spread,” Dr. Tserkova assures.

Nevertheless, members of the public are urged to notify the Executive Agency for Fisheries and Aquaculture if they spot a similar specimen. Doing so will support data collection and improve monitoring of the species in the Black Sea.

