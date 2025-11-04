БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
"Danube Bridge" between Ruse and Giurgiu Closed Due To Repair Works - What Are the Alternative Routes

For the next 24 hours the border between Bulgaria and Romania will remain closed o heavy goods vehicles, the restriction also applies to passenger cars, which will be banned until 21.00 tonight

затвориха дунав мост русе гюргево алтернативните маршрути

The “Danube Bridge” between Ruse and Giurgiu has been closed for repairs. Traffic across the bridge has been suspended, and for the next 24 hours the border between Bulgaria and Romania will remain closed to heavy goods vehicles.

The restriction also applies to cars, with the ban for light vehicles in force until 21:00 this evening, November 4.

A temporary traffic management arrangement has been introduced to prevent queues of waiting cars and lorries.

The Road Infrastructure Agency has indicated alternative routes.

With only minutes to go before the closure of the “Danube Bridge” at Ruse – earlier than originally scheduled – most of those wishing to cross the border into Romania are hurrying to catch flights from Bucharest Airport.

Photos by BGNES

Alexander: “Given the situation, we’re setting off earlier for the airport to avoid any issues. I’ll return via Silistra.”

Kristiyan: “I’m travelling exactly at this time in the morning because the bridge is closing. I wouldn’t have been able to deliver my parcels if I’d left later.”

The suspension of traffic on the “Danube Bridge” is necessary to allow the laying of concrete mixtures to connect an expansion joint between two sections of the structure.

The aim is to avoid generating vibrations during the works. Once the border reopens, additional measures will be introduced to ease traffic.

“The bridge may reopen earlier. We will open an additional six lanes for cars, which will be able to absorb all the traffic within 1–2 hours. During the first 3–4 hours, vehicles will be released evenly from both directions. Depending on traffic load, a further fifth lane will be opened for heavy goods vehicles. We have arranged for vehicles to be held at designated waiting areas in Stara Zagora, Veliko Tarnovo, Razgrad and Silistra. Only once these points are filled will traffic be allowed into Ruse region,” said Dragomir Draganov, District Governor of Ruse.

Despite the ongoing repairs and the temporary traffic measures on the “Danube Bridge”, the border with Romania remains open for rail transport.

