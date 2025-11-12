“Darth Vader” on the Rails – Bulgaria Tests Its First New Train in 20 Years

The black train with red lights — nicknamed “Darth Vader” and “The Black Pearl” on social media — is undergoing tests on Bulgaria’s railway network.

This is the first new train to arrive in our country in 20 years.

In the early afternoon on November 12 the train arrived at Varna railway station from Burgas.

By the end of August next year, Bulgaria is expected to receive the first 12 of a total of 35 new electric multiple units.