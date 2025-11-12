БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
8
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Енергийната комисия отхвърли ветото на президента за...
Чете се за: 02:15 мин.
България впечатли с рекордна победа на старта в...
Чете се за: 03:00 мин.
Кучето в кв. "Разсадника" е било прегазено...
Чете се за: 02:00 мин.
Президентът Радев наложи вето върху промените за особения...
Чете се за: 03:22 мин.
ВСС освободи Даниела Талева като ад хок прокурор
Чете се за: 00:37 мин.
Казусът "Коцев": Варненският кмет ще изпълнява...
Чете се за: 01:00 мин.
Росен Желязков: До края на годината очакваме третото...
Чете се за: 01:22 мин.
Президентът Румен Радев с критики към властта за особения...
Чете се за: 01:45 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

“Darth Vader” on the Rails – Bulgaria Tests Its First New Train in 20 Years

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 00:40 мин.
EN
Запази

The modern train is already running between Varna and Burgas, with a further 12 units expected to arrive by August next year

дарт вейдър релсите ndash българия тества първия нов влак години

The black train with red lights — nicknamed “Darth Vader” and “The Black Pearl” on social media — is undergoing tests on Bulgaria’s railway network.

This is the first new train to arrive in our country in 20 years.

In the early afternoon on November 12 the train arrived at Varna railway station from Burgas.

By the end of August next year, Bulgaria is expected to receive the first 12 of a total of 35 new electric multiple units.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Президентът Радев наложи вето върху промените за особения управител в "Лукойл"
1
Президентът Радев наложи вето върху промените за особения управител...
Борисов към президента Радев: Слагай вето или пускай, а не ни давай съвети
2
Борисов към президента Радев: Слагай вето или пускай, а не ни давай...
Казусът "Коцев": Варненският кмет ще изпълнява правомощията си от ареста
3
Казусът "Коцев": Варненският кмет ще изпълнява...
БАН отчете екстремна магнитна буря над България
4
БАН отчете екстремна магнитна буря над България
ВСС освободи Даниела Талева като ад хок прокурор
5
ВСС освободи Даниела Талева като ад хок прокурор
Трамвай блъсна 11-годишно момиче с колело на площад "Славейков"
6
Трамвай блъсна 11-годишно момиче с колело на площад...

Най-четени

Шофьор от Неделино почина от инфаркт зад волана на ученически автобус
1
Шофьор от Неделино почина от инфаркт зад волана на ученически автобус
Откриха следа от изчезналата във Витоша Стефани
2
Откриха следа от изчезналата във Витоша Стефани
Откриха изчезналата във Витоша Стефани
3
Откриха изчезналата във Витоша Стефани
След като камък уцели предно стъкло на кола - извънредно започват укрепване на пътя София - Самоков
4
След като камък уцели предно стъкло на кола - извънредно започват...
Масирани удари в Украйна: Руската армия е близо до това да превземе Покровск
5
Масирани удари в Украйна: Руската армия е близо до това да превземе...
ЦСКА охлади шампионския устрем на Левски с победа във Вечното дерби
6
ЦСКА охлади шампионския устрем на Левски с победа във Вечното дерби

More from: Bulgaria

Balloon Adventure from Germany to Bulgaria: Daring Six-Country Journey Ends Near Shumen
Balloon Adventure from Germany to Bulgaria: Daring Six-Country Journey Ends Near Shumen
Powerful Solar Flare Makes Aurora Borealis Visible over Parts of Bulgaria Powerful Solar Flare Makes Aurora Borealis Visible over Parts of Bulgaria
Чете се за: 02:25 мин.
Measures Against Air Pollution: Low-Emission Zone in Sofia Comes Into Force on 1 December Measures Against Air Pollution: Low-Emission Zone in Sofia Comes Into Force on 1 December
Чете се за: 03:52 мин.
Is the Security of Fuel Supplies Guaranteed? Is the Security of Fuel Supplies Guaranteed?
Чете се за: 07:35 мин.
Government Reports 65 Cases of Unjustified Price Increases Amid Euro Adoption Monitoring Government Reports 65 Cases of Unjustified Price Increases Amid Euro Adoption Monitoring
Чете се за: 00:42 мин.
US Sanctions on Russian Oil Led to Increase in Fuel Prices in Bulgaria US Sanctions on Russian Oil Led to Increase in Fuel Prices in Bulgaria
Чете се за: 00:57 мин.

Водещи новини

Гарантирана ли е сигурността на доставките на горива?
Гарантирана ли е сигурността на доставките на горива?
Чете се за: 06:07 мин.
У нас
Търговската мрежа на "Лукойл България" ще функционира в нормален режим, заявиха от компанията Търговската мрежа на "Лукойл България" ще функционира в нормален режим, заявиха от компанията
Чете се за: 00:32 мин.
У нас
Енергийната комисия отхвърли ветото на президента за "Лукойл" Енергийната комисия отхвърли ветото на президента за "Лукойл"
Чете се за: 02:15 мин.
У нас
На съд за жестокост към животни – Красимир Георгиев и Габриела Сашова обвинени в особено мъчителни убийства На съд за жестокост към животни – Красимир Георгиев и Габриела Сашова обвинени в особено мъчителни убийства
Чете се за: 00:57 мин.
Сигурност и правосъдие
Мерките срещу мръсния въздух: От 1 декември влиза в сила...
Чете се за: 03:15 мин.
У нас
Украйна спира преговорите с Русия - какъв е отговорът на Москва
Чете се за: 00:45 мин.
По света
Нов епизод от скандала "Епстийн": Демократи публикуваха...
Чете се за: 01:42 мин.
По света
Приключение с балон от Германия до България: Рисковано пътуване...
Чете се за: 02:45 мин.
Регионални
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ