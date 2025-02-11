НОВИНИ
Defence and new technologies highlighted by Bulgaria's PM Rosen Zhelyazkov as areas of cooperation in conversation with JD Vance

отбраната новите технологии сфери сътрудничество посочи росен желязков разговор джей ванс
Снимка:
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
15:42, 11.02.2025
15:42, 11.02.2025
Слушай новините днес

Deepening the strategic partnership between the United States and Bulgaria should be a top priority for our new governments, Prime Minister, Rosen Zhelyazkov, said during a brief meeting with U.S. Vice President JD Vance on February 11.

The two spoke during the Summit on Artificial Intelligence in Paris.

Bulgaria's PM Rosen Zhelyazkov participates in a discussion on the future of artificial intelligence in Paris

Prime Minister Zhelyazkov stressed to Vice President Vance that defence and new technologies are among the areas where we can cooperate at a deeper level. As an example, Zhelyazkov pointed to the Bulgarian institute INSAIT, which develops a number of new technologies for global companies such as Google, Amazon and many others.

