Delyan Dobrev of GERB Proposes Temporary Restrictions on Diesel and Aviation Fuel Exports

Speaking alongside representatives of the parliamentary groups of 'There Is Such a People', 'BSP – United Left' and 'MRF – New Beginning', we have submitted a draft resolution to the National Assembly, which will shortly be reviewed by the Budget Committee and thereafter in the plenary chamber. The proposal concerns Bulgaria’s fuel sector. Our proposal is to restrict the export of diesel and aviation fuel from the country as a preventive measure. We have fuel reserves for many months ahead, but we want to prevent speculation on fuel prices, as well as misuse of quantities stored in Bulgaria,” said Delyan Dobrev of GERB–UDF in Parliament on October 31.

According to him, the country has more than sufficient fuel for months to come, without even counting the state reserve, where additional quantities are stored.

“You can see the situation developing in all the countries around us — prices are rising. In our view, speculation linked to the current geopolitical context is at play. That is why, in order to prevent such speculation and ensure the normal economic rhythm of the country, we are introducing this temporary measure restricting exports of diesel and aviation fuel. In the draft resolution we also provide flexibility for the Director of the Customs Agency, where necessary for humanitarian or technological reasons linked to maintaining the continuous production process at ‘Neochim’, to authorise exports at his discretion,” Dobrev added.

The government is taking preventive action on fuel supplies following confirmation that Russian oil giant Lukoil will sell its foreign assets amid US sanctions.

The opposition is calling for hearings with the competent ministers and warns that the move could trigger a fuel crisis.