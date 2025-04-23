Deputy Chief Prosecutor, Elena Karakasheva, Resigns

Deputy Prosecutor General, Elena Karakasheva, has submitted her resignation. This was reported during the meeting of the Prosecutors' College of the Supreme Judicial Council on April 23.

Karakasheva submitted her resignation on April 16. In today’s decision, the Council's personnel committee officially released her from the post, effective May 12.

She has requested to return to her previous position as a judge at the Supreme Court of Cassation, where she served before being appointed deputy to Borislav Sarafov.

No reasons for Karakasheva’s resignation were presented during the meeting of the the Prosecutors cpllege.

Prior to her release from the position, the Prosecutors' College unanimously reappointed Hristo Hristov for a second term as District Prosecutor of Veliko Tarnovo. He was the only candidate for the post.

His proposal for the next term’s work strategy received full support from all eight members present at the meeting.

Additionally, the Council announced two competitions for leadership positions—at the Appellate Prosecutor's Office in Sofia and at the Military Prosecutor’s Office in Plovdiv.