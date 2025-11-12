БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
Deputy PM Cancels Meeting of National Council for Tripartite Cooperation Scheduled for Nov 13

EN
The government will approve the bills related to Budget 2026 in the form agreed with the parties supporting the government

Deputy Prime Minister and Chair of the National Council for Tripartite Cooperation, Tomislav Donchev, on Novemebr 12 cancelled meeting of the Council (which includes representatives of the trade unions, employers and the government). It was scheduled for tomorrow, Novemebr 13.

The decision comes after the nationally representative employers’ organisations declined to take part in the meeting.

In a statement, the government said it has always been guided by the principle that social dialogue is essential when making key national decisions. “Good governance requires consultation with all social partners, but the repeated refusal of some of them to take part in the Council’s meeting clearly reflects their attitude towards the budget,” the statement reads.

The government confirmed it will approve the 2026 budget-related bills in the version agreed with the political parties supporting the cabinet.

More from: Politics

Is the Security of Fuel Supplies Guaranteed?
Is the Security of Fuel Supplies Guaranteed?
Budget 2026: Feasible Compromise or “Things Are Going Nowhere" Budget 2026: Feasible Compromise or “Things Are Going Nowhere"
Чете се за: 01:37 мин.
Prime Minister: Bulgaria Expects Third Recovery Plan Payment by Year-End Prime Minister: Bulgaria Expects Third Recovery Plan Payment by Year-End
Чете се за: 01:52 мин.
President Radev Vetoes Changes to the Law Linked to the Special Administrator at 'Lukoil' Refinery in Burgas President Radev Vetoes Changes to the Law Linked to the Special Administrator at 'Lukoil' Refinery in Burgas
Чете се за: 04:15 мин.
GERB Leader Borissov: “We Have a Candidate for Lukoil’s Special Adminstrator – President Must Decide Whether to Veto or Approve Recently Adopted Law" GERB Leader Borissov: “We Have a Candidate for Lukoil’s Special Adminstrator – President Must Decide Whether to Veto or Approve Recently Adopted Law"
Чете се за: 02:27 мин.
President Rumen Radev Criticises Government for the Special Administrator at Lukoil Refinery in Bugras President Rumen Radev Criticises Government for the Special Administrator at Lukoil Refinery in Bugras
Чете се за: 02:17 мин.

