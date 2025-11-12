Deputy PM Cancels Meeting of National Council for Tripartite Cooperation Scheduled for Nov 13

Deputy Prime Minister and Chair of the National Council for Tripartite Cooperation, Tomislav Donchev, on Novemebr 12 cancelled meeting of the Council (which includes representatives of the trade unions, employers and the government). It was scheduled for tomorrow, Novemebr 13.

The decision comes after the nationally representative employers’ organisations declined to take part in the meeting.

In a statement, the government said it has always been guided by the principle that social dialogue is essential when making key national decisions. “Good governance requires consultation with all social partners, but the repeated refusal of some of them to take part in the Council’s meeting clearly reflects their attitude towards the budget,” the statement reads.

The government confirmed it will approve the 2026 budget-related bills in the version agreed with the political parties supporting the cabinet.