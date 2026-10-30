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Начало Президентски Избори 2026 Новини Свят бнт деца Спорт Евровизия Времето Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст
Начало Президентски Избори 2026 Новини Свят бнт деца Спорт Евровизия Времето Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още
начало Президентски Избори 2026 Новини Свят бнт деца Спорт Времето Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Direct Flights from Plovdiv Airport to Malta Will Begin This Summer

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Чете се за: 01:52 мин.
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пускат директни полети летище пловдив малта лятото

A new direct scheduled flight between Plovdiv and Malta will be operated by the low-cost airline Ryanair during the 2027 summer season. This was announced by Plovdiv Municipality, a member of the Plovdiv Airport Development Fund. Tickets for the new route have officially gone on sale in the airline’s booking system today.

Flights will operate twice a week – every Monday and Friday. The timetable chosen is among the most popular in European aviation, the municipality said. This is because it allows both convenient long weekends – from Friday to Monday – and short trips, as well as full seven- or ten-day holidays for residents of Plovdiv and the entire South Central Region.

The new route is the result of targeted negotiations by the Plovdiv Airport Development Fund to expand the region’s international connectivity and attract leading European carriers through market-oriented incentives.

“The launch of a direct route to Malta is an important step in our efforts to turn Plovdiv Airport into an active year-round gateway to Southern Bulgaria,” said Kostadin Dimitrov, Mayor of Plovdiv Municipality and Chair of the Airport Development Fund.

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