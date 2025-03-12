Directorate for Combating Organised Crime removed sites selling vapes and laughing gas

Access to seven websites advertising and distributing nitrous oxide (commonly known as "laughing gas") and vape devices containing narcotic substances and their analogues within the country has been suspended, following an order from the General Directorate for Combating Organised Crime (GDBOP) of the Ministry of the Interior.

The order to remove the websites, as they contradict Bulgarian legislation, was issued by the Cybercrime Directorate based on the decision of the National Assembly from February 12, 2025, regarding the implementation of necessary measures and actions to prevent and combat the advertising, offering, and sale of nitrous oxide (laughing gas) and products containing narcotic substances, precursors, or their analogues in Bulgaria.

Cyber police officers continue to conduct 24-hour monitoring to track the advertising, offering, and sale of these products, as well as all types of e-cigarettes, chewing gums, candies, chocolates, and other items containing narcotic substances, precursors, or their analogues on the internet, and inform the relevant authorities for further action.

