БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
1
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Министърът на икономиката предлага за особен управител на...
Чете се за: 02:37 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Directorate for Combatting Organised Crime Detained Moldovan National Linked to Criminal Group Involved in Production and Distribution of Drugs across Europe.

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 01:32 мин.
EN
Запази
брифинг прокуратурата гдбоп удар престъпна група ощетила бюджета милиони

On 11 November, an international operation took place in Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Romania, Hungary, and Moldova, coordinated by Europol and Eurojust, targeting the production of synthetic drugs and precursors. Bulgaria joined the operation on Monday, 10 November. On Thursday, in Varna, officers from the Chief Directorate for Combatting Organised Crime (GDBOP) detained a Moldovan national alleged to be part of the criminal group, Chief Commissioner Boyan Raev, director of GDBOP, said at a briefing.

He added that in the countries where the criminal group operated, authorities seized a total of five kilogrammes of methamphetamine, drug precursors, and documents.

Deputy Director of GDBOP, Senior Commissioner Emil Borisov, said the Moldovan detained in Bulgaria is believed to be one of the main suppliers of methamphetamine in the country.

Chief Commissioner Raev also reported on another GDBOP operation targeting drug distribution in smaller towns across Bulgaria. Four individuals were arrested, and a warehouse containing numerous cannabis-infused vapes was dismantled.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Богаташи са ходили на "лов за хора" в Сараево? Италия разследва "снайперистки сафарита"
1
Богаташи са ходили на "лов за хора" в Сараево? Италия...
Слав Петков: Най-големият успех за мен е, че успях да направя едно общество от спортисти
2
Слав Петков: Най-големият успех за мен е, че успях да направя едно...
Американска компания проучва възможностите да купи чуждестранните активи на "Лукойл"
3
Американска компания проучва възможностите да купи чуждестранните...
Десетки измамени по схемата “обаждане от поддръжката на приложението на банка”
4
Десетки измамени по схемата “обаждане от поддръжката на...
Украйна и корупцията - Зеленски наложи санкции на бизнесмен и финансист, замесени в аферата
5
Украйна и корупцията - Зеленски наложи санкции на бизнесмен и...
Премиерът Желязков свиква извънредно Съвета по сигурността заради особения управител в "Лукойл"
6
Премиерът Желязков свиква извънредно Съвета по сигурността заради...

Най-четени

Масирани удари в Украйна: Руската армия е близо до това да превземе Покровск
1
Масирани удари в Украйна: Руската армия е близо до това да превземе...
Откриха следа от изчезналата във Витоша Стефани
2
Откриха следа от изчезналата във Витоша Стефани
Честит юбилей на Мария Петрова
3
Честит юбилей на Мария Петрова
Откриха изчезналата във Витоша Стефани
4
Откриха изчезналата във Витоша Стефани
След като камък уцели предно стъкло на кола - извънредно започват укрепване на пътя София - Самоков
5
След като камък уцели предно стъкло на кола - извънредно започват...
ЦСКА охлади шампионския устрем на Левски с победа във Вечното дерби
6
ЦСКА охлади шампионския устрем на Левски с победа във Вечното дерби

More from: Bulgaria

Prices of 21 Products from the Small Consumer Basket Remain Unchanged
Prices of 21 Products from the Small Consumer Basket Remain Unchanged
Minister of Economy Proposes Roumen Spetsov as the Special Administrator of 'Lukoil' Bulgaria Minister of Economy Proposes Roumen Spetsov as the Special Administrator of 'Lukoil' Bulgaria
Чете се за: 03:25 мин.
Parking Reform in Sofia: Discontent after the Adopted Changes Parking Reform in Sofia: Discontent after the Adopted Changes
Чете се за: 03:17 мин.
Prosecutors File Indictment against Varna Mayor Blagomir Kotsev Prosecutors File Indictment against Varna Mayor Blagomir Kotsev
Чете се за: 05:50 мин.
Every Fifth Foreign Worker in Bulgaria is Uzbek Every Fifth Foreign Worker in Bulgaria is Uzbek
Чете се за: 03:52 мин.
Police Warn as Drugs Found Hidden in Colourful Sweets-Like Packets Police Warn as Drugs Found Hidden in Colourful Sweets-Like Packets
Чете се за: 02:07 мин.

Водещи новини

Министърът на икономиката предлага за особен управител на "Лукойл България" Румен Спецов
Министърът на икономиката предлага за особен управител на...
Чете се за: 02:37 мин.
У нас
Асен Василев за Румен Спецов: Това е доста лоша шега на правителството Асен Василев за Румен Спецов: Това е доста лоша шега на правителството
Чете се за: 00:47 мин.
У нас
Бившият заместник-кмет на София Никола Барбутов отива на съд за корупционни престъпления Бившият заместник-кмет на София Никола Барбутов отива на съд за корупционни престъпления
Чете се за: 04:55 мин.
У нас
Реформата в паркирането в София: Недоволство след приетите промени Реформата в паркирането в София: Недоволство след приетите промени
Чете се за: 02:22 мин.
У нас
Красимир и Габриела измъчвали и убивали с жестокост десетки животни...
Чете се за: 02:45 мин.
У нас
Казусът "Лукойл" в Румъния: Букурещ готви закон за...
Чете се за: 02:37 мин.
По света
ДОБРИТЕ ИСТОРИИ: Да правиш маджун - хилядолетна традиция от...
Чете се за: 03:57 мин.
У нас
Киев е в пламъци и отломки от ракети - над 30 са ранени, поне...
Чете се за: 02:25 мин.
По света
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ