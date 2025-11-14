On 11 November, an international operation took place in Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Romania, Hungary, and Moldova, coordinated by Europol and Eurojust, targeting the production of synthetic drugs and precursors. Bulgaria joined the operation on Monday, 10 November. On Thursday, in Varna, officers from the Chief Directorate for Combatting Organised Crime (GDBOP) detained a Moldovan national alleged to be part of the criminal group, Chief Commissioner Boyan Raev, director of GDBOP, said at a briefing.

He added that in the countries where the criminal group operated, authorities seized a total of five kilogrammes of methamphetamine, drug precursors, and documents.

Deputy Director of GDBOP, Senior Commissioner Emil Borisov, said the Moldovan detained in Bulgaria is believed to be one of the main suppliers of methamphetamine in the country.

Chief Commissioner Raev also reported on another GDBOP operation targeting drug distribution in smaller towns across Bulgaria. Four individuals were arrested, and a warehouse containing numerous cannabis-infused vapes was dismantled.