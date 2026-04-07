Disciplinary Proceedings Proposed Against Sofia City Prosecutor

Caretaker Minister of Justice Andrey Yankulov has submitted a proposal to initiate disciplinary proceedings against Emilia Rusinova, the Sofia City Prosecutor.

According to Yankulov, Rusinova breached the code of ethics for Bulgarian prosecutors by travelling abroad in the company of Petyo Petrov, known by the nickname "the Euro".

Yankulov stated that there were two such trips, during which Rusinova crossed the country’s border in the same vehicle as Petrov and another individual, Kristian Hristov. The journeys took place in June and August 2021.

He emphasised that these trips occurred at a time when the case known as The Eight Dwarfs had already been publicly known for around a year.

Allegations that the Prosecutor of Sofia, Emilia Rusinova, Travelled in the Same Car as Former Investigator Turned Fugitive Petyo Petrov - "The Euro"

Report on Joint Travels of Prosecutor Emilia Rusinova and Wanted Former Investigator Petyo Petrov Trips Now Provided by Ministry of Interior