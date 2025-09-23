БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
Divers Clean Up Waters Around Old Town of Nessebar

от БНТ
Чете се за: 03:00 мин.
водолази почистиха акваторията около стария град несебър

For the third consecutive year, the Municipality of Nessebar, together with a team of volunteer divers, has organised a cleanup of the waters surrounding the Old Town, removing waste caused by human activity.

The operation covered the waters around Nessebar’s North Harbour, the small quay near the Fisherman’s Monument, the fishing port by the fortress wall, and the area near the beach at the breakwater. The initiative, titled “Clean Nessebar – Together Under Water,” was held in celebration of Earth Day and the International Coastal Cleanup Day, traditionally observed at the end of summer.

The diving team removed plastic waste and larger items such as car tyres and household objects from the seabed. The cleanup began in shallow waters and progressed to deeper sections requiring specialised equipment.

The primary goal of the initiative is to raise community awareness about the need to protect the marine environment and to allow a comparison of the area’s condition with the previous two years, during which the campaign was first held. It was found that the coastal waters are significantly cleaner.

“One of the main objectives is not only to ensure cleanliness for ourselves but also to provide the Black Sea’s inhabitants the opportunity to expand their habitats and thrive in a natural environment. Each year, more participants join the cause, proving that positive examples are contagious and that caring for the sea unites us. When we keep the waters clean, we keep the future clean,” said one of the volunteers.

Participants are already planning to expand the campaign next year, aiming to include not only the coastal waters of Old Nessebar but also nearby bays that are of interest to both residents and visitors.

