БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
0
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Doctors at ISUL Hospital Save Teenager’s Hand Using Innovative ‘Bio-Glass’ Technique

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 03:07 мин.
EN
Запази

Medics have used an innovative material for bone tissue regeneration

био стъкло лекари исул спасиха ръката годишно момче

Doctors at ISUL general hospital successfully saved the hand of a 17-year-old boy injured in an attack by a group of other boys.

The medical team used an innovative material for bone regeneration known as “bio-glass,” a method that is gradually becoming standard practice.

“The wrist is perfect, the supination of the forearm isn’t ideal, but given the type of injury, nothing better could be expected,” explained the doctors.

The attack, which involved six boys against one, reportedly stemmed from a dispute over a girl and resulted in a broken arm. Deyan Delchev, 17, underwent initial surgery at a hospital in Haskovo.

“They made large incisions and inserted big metal pieces. Those pieces caused an infection—they weren’t properly sterilised. Then they put my arm in a cast, which smelled awful. But they told me everything was fine,” said Deyan.

Postoperatively, Deyan developed osteomyelitis, a severe bacterial infection that could have been life-threatening. He was advised to continue treatment in Sofia.

“Many hospitals didn’t want to take me because of the infection,” he added.

At ISUL, doctors managed to control the inflammation, a process that took several months. The next stage involved replacing the destroyed bone with bio-glass—a material that lowers the risk of recurring infection.

“Imagine a bone with a chunk missing. Essentially, we fill that gap with this glass. It comes in granules and is placed locally. Until recently, the standard procedure was autologous bone transplantation—taking bone from another part of the patient’s body and implanting it into the defect,” explained Dr Radoil Simeonov from the Clinic of Orthopaedics and Traumatology at ISUL.

At a follow-up appointment, Deyan reported no pain and expressed gratitude to the doctors for their care.

“I’m perfect now, just like any healthy person,” he said.

As life would have it, Deyan and the girl at the centre of the incident are no longer together.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Потвърден случай на антракс в село Славяново, започват спешни мерки
1
Потвърден случай на антракс в село Славяново, започват спешни мерки
"Оттеглям се, за мен беше чест": Наталия Киселова подаде оставка като председател на НС
2
"Оттеглям се, за мен беше чест": Наталия Киселова подаде...
Полски изтребители прехванаха и ескортираха руски самолет
3
Полски изтребители прехванаха и ескортираха руски самолет
Путин: Огромен успех - изпитахме подводното ядрено суперторпедо "Посейдон"
4
Путин: Огромен успех - изпитахме подводното ядрено суперторпедо...
260 млн. евро са заложени за увеличение на заплатите на младите лекари
5
260 млн. евро са заложени за увеличение на заплатите на младите лекари
7 години затвор и глоба от 75 000 евро грози четирима българи, поругали Мемориала на Холокоста
6
7 години затвор и глоба от 75 000 евро грози четирима българи,...

Най-четени

Родителите сами търсят начин как да научат децата си да се защитават, ако станат обект на агресия
1
Родителите сами търсят начин как да научат децата си да се...
Катастрофа между лек автомобил и полицейска кола блокира движението на Подбалканския път
2
Катастрофа между лек автомобил и полицейска кола блокира движението...
Станимир Хасърджиев и още трима обвинени в престъпление - принуда, оръжие, плен и дрога
3
Станимир Хасърджиев и още трима обвинени в престъпление - принуда,...
Кметът на Елин Пелин за забраната за празнуване на Хелоуин: Нашата цел е да стимулираме българското
4
Кметът на Елин Пелин за забраната за празнуване на Хелоуин: Нашата...
"Обирът на века": Как можеш да влезеш в най-големия музей в света без билет, но с ъглошлайф
5
"Обирът на века": Как можеш да влезеш в най-големия музей...
200 000 подписа за референдум за излизане от еврозоната бяха внесени в парламента
6
200 000 подписа за референдум за излизане от еврозоната бяха...

More from: Health

€1,860 Starting Salary Planned for Young Doctors
€1,860 Starting Salary Planned for Young Doctors
World Stroke Day: Early Action and Prevention Are Key, Say Experts World Stroke Day: Early Action and Prevention Are Key, Say Experts
Чете се за: 04:30 мин.
“You Are Not Alone”: Bulgaria's Revenue Agency and Customs Launch Campaign to Combat Addictions “You Are Not Alone”: Bulgaria's Revenue Agency and Customs Launch Campaign to Combat Addictions
Чете се за: 01:57 мин.
Obesity Harms Brain Health Obesity Harms Brain Health
Чете се за: 03:50 мин.
Bacteria in Hot Tap Water? - Study Looks at Potential Risk to Consumers Bacteria in Hot Tap Water? - Study Looks at Potential Risk to Consumers
Чете се за: 03:37 мин.
Prof. Nikolay Gabrovski Honoured “Doctor of the Year – 2025” Award Prof. Nikolay Gabrovski Honoured “Doctor of the Year – 2025” Award
Чете се за: 03:37 мин.

Водещи новини

Оставка, ротация, нов председател: Рая Назарян застана начело на Народното събрание (ОБЗОР)
Оставка, ротация, нов председател: Рая Назарян застана начело на...
Чете се за: 08:07 мин.
У нас
Бюджет 2026: Спорове в парламента преди внасянето на законопроекта Бюджет 2026: Спорове в парламента преди внасянето на законопроекта
Чете се за: 06:55 мин.
У нас
Предвиждат 1860 евро стартова заплата за младите лекари Предвиждат 1860 евро стартова заплата за младите лекари
Чете се за: 02:32 мин.
У нас
18-годишната руска улична музикантка Наоко беше осъдена повторно на 13 дни затвор 18-годишната руска улична музикантка Наоко беше осъдена повторно на 13 дни затвор
Чете се за: 03:02 мин.
По света
Надзорният съвет на НОИ утвърди проектобюджета на ДОО за 2026 година
Чете се за: 00:45 мин.
У нас
Сигнали за силна и задушлива миризма на нефт в Бургас
Чете се за: 03:55 мин.
У нас
Българи в сърцето на ЕЦБ – България с равен глас в еврозоната...
Чете се за: 04:02 мин.
Политика
Двамата мъже, арестувани за обира в Лувъра, са признали частично...
Чете се за: 01:17 мин.
По света
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ