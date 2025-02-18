DRF-MRF Supports the President's Position on Not Sending Bulgarian Troops to Ukraine

The political party "Democracy, Rights, and Freedoms" (DRF-MRF) has expressed its firm stance that the defence of freedom and peace cannot be based on sending Bulgarian soldiers to Ukrainian territory., DRF-MRF said in a message posted on Facebook.

"We align ourselves with President Radev's position, believing it to be a responsible approach to national security and international relations in the context of the complex geopolitical situation. This also reflects the expectations of the Bulgarian public for a balanced foreign policy," the statement reads. "DRF and DRF-MRF parliamentary group unequivocally declare their unconditional support for the Ukrainian people in their fight for independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity. Guided by the principles of international law and the UN Charter, we emphasise that the situation in Ukraine poses a threat to global peace and security. Bulgaria has always stood on the side of freedom, democracy, and the right of nations to determine their future. We have supported, are supporting, and will continue to support Ukraine in its efforts to defend freedom while also working to address the humanitarian crisis caused by military aggression," the statement further explains.

DRF-MRF underscores that a sustainable and just peace can only be achieved through diplomatic means and dialogue, but a peaceful agreement for Ukraine cannot exist without Ukraine itself. In this context, the European Union should play a leading role as a guarantor of international legal order and as an architect of a peaceful solution that should be achieved with and by Ukraine, the Facebook statement further reads.

Earlier today, President Rumen Radev commented on the issue, stating that he is categorically opposed to Bulgaria sending troops to Ukraine in any form.

