Drivers Urged to Prepare Vehicles for Winter Conditions

Drivers are being advised to set out today and in the coming days with vehicles properly prepared for winter conditions. The forecast is for rainfall which, as temperatures drop, is expected to turn to snow across most of the country, the Road Infrastructure Agency said.

Snowfall is expected tomorrow in western and north-eastern Bulgaria. Visibility may be reduced in parts of the western Danubian Plain and the Upper Thracian Lowland.

Snow is currently falling in the Smolyan region, including around Pamporovo. Due to the snowfall and ongoing snow-clearing operations, traffic for heavy goods vehicles with trailers and semi-trailers has been temporarily restricted through the Prevala Pass.

The agency added that regional road authorities are monitoring weather forecasts and are ready to take the necessary measures to treat road surfaces. Priority is being given to motorways, the busiest primary and secondary routes, and mountain passes that provide links between northern and southern Bulgaria. Temporary closures of certain sections may be required in order to carry out road treatment.

The Road Infrastructure Agency is urging drivers to travel with increased caution and at an appropriate speed, to keep a safe distance, avoid sudden manoeuvres, and not to overtake specialised vehicles involved in road maintenance.

Members of the public and transport companies can obtain up-to-date information on traffic conditions and winter maintenance of the national road network via the agency’s website or around the clock by telephone.





