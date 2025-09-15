Driving at 218 km/h in the City: Man Died In a Serious Crash in Sofia (PHOTOS)

A serious car accident has claimed a life in Sofia. Preliminary reports indicate that a passenger vehicle collided with a tree on Botevgradsko Shose Boulevard. The driver died at the scene.

Footage from the crash has been circulated on social media, showing the car literally split in two by the impact. The incident was reported at around 9:30 a.m.

According to Diana Rusinova from the European Transport Policy Centre, the vehicle was travelling at 218 km/h in a zone with a 70 km/h speed limit.

Photo by BTA