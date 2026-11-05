Drugs Concealed in Sweets, Lollipops and Vapes: Customs Officers Seize More Than 400 Consignments

During a series of inspections carried out yesterday, customs officers seized more than 400 consignments containing various types of narcotic substances concealed in consumer products, including vapes, sweets and lollipops, at the warehouse of a courier company.

The substances included more than 10 types of synthetic and semi-synthetic cannabinoids.

The consignments originated in an EU member state and were therefore not subject to routine border checks or customs clearance. The products, intended for end consumers, are sold legally or semi-legally through websites based in European countries with more liberal regulations. Under the legislation of those countries, the products are intended for sale on the domestic market only. However, owing to the free movement of goods and consignments within the EU, they are also being shipped to other EU member states.

The inspection was part of the ongoing Hydra operation, launched in May by the Drug Trafficking Enforcement Department of the Customs Agency. More than 5,000 drug consignments have already been seized as part of the operation, with young people and teenagers identified as the main recipients.

As part of the operation, several websites based in Bulgaria have been restricted in cooperation with the Cybercrime Department of the General Directorate for Combating Organised Crime (GDCOC). Numerous pre-trial investigations have also been launched.

The Customs Agency is working closely with the assistance of several courier companies to identify these consignments and prevent them from entering Bulgarian territory.