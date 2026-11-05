New Series of Bomb Threats: Three Planes Made Emergency Landings in Bulgaria

A new wave of bomb threats has prompted three aircraft to make emergency landings in Bulgaria following reports of potential danger.

Two of the aircraft landed at Vasil Levski Sofia Airport, while the third landed at Plovdiv Airport.

The two aircraft that landed in the capital were arriving from Madrid and Copenhagen. They touched down at 10:15 and 10:19 respectively. Police searched the passengers but found nothing suspicious. The passengers have since left Vasil Levski Sofia Airport.

The aircraft diverted to Plovdiv Airport landed shortly after 12:00. The situation is currently being assessed.

Buses have arrived at the scene to transport the passengers to Sofia Airport. This will take place once the aircraft has been checked and the passengers have been questioned.