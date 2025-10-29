Education Ministry to Increase the Number of School Psychologists to Combat Aggression

To address school aggression more effectively, the Ministry of Education is increasing the number of psychologists in schools, Education Minister Krasimir Valchev announced during a visit to the village of Krainitsi in Dupnitsa on October 29.

“We are seeing many cases of violence in schools – and not only in schools. Violence does not originate in schools; unfortunately, schools are places where it manifests. The main role of teachers and schools is to educate. They cannot act as security guards to prevent every act of violence, especially outside school. Their task is to teach. No educational system exists without an educational, formative function. That is why, with changes in the curricula and with the additional class we are proposing on ‘Virtues and Religions', we aim to strengthen this formative function,” Valchev explained.