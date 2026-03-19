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Eight Measles Cases Registered in Bulgaria Among Children Aged Five Months to Seven Years

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Чете се за: 02:45 мин.
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варна готовност извънредна имунизация морбили заради епидемията румъния

Eight cases of measles have been confirmed in Bulgaria, all registered in Byala Slatina municipality, Vratsa District, Northwestern Bulgaria, the Ministry of Health announced on March 19.

The patients are children aged between five months and seven years, all currently hospitalised. Only one of the children has documented evidence of prior measles vaccination.

Authorities are tracing contacts and investigating additional cases while implementing anti-epidemic measures.

The Ministry has ordered an emergency measles vaccination campaign across the country for all children with missed doses. The campaign will involve general practitioners, mobile teams from Regional Health Inspectorates, health mediators, and medical staff from municipal healthcare facilities. Assistance will also be sought from local authorities as well as ethnic and religious leaders to locate unvaccinated children.

Parents of children who are not up to date with their vaccinations are urged to visit their general practitioner promptly to receive a single dose of the combined measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine.

Since the start of the year, one additional measles case has been reported in Pazardzhik Province, involving a child who arrived from the United Kingdom. In 2025, two cases have been reported, compared with 27 cases in 2024.

The Ministry of Health reminded the public that measles is vaccine-preventable, with immunisation mandatory in Bulgaria. Vaccinations are scheduled at 13 months and again at 12 years of age.

Preliminary data indicate a significant drop in vaccination coverage in 2025, reaching some of the lowest levels in the past decade. Coverage among 13-month-old children is just 89%, and among 12-year-olds 82%, compared with 94% and 90% respectively in 2024.

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