Eight People Injured, Including Two Children, in Crash near Yambol

Eight people have been taken to the emergency department at the District General Hospital “St. Panteleimon” in the city of Yambol (Southern Bulgaria) after a road traffic accident earlier today, February 2, shortly after 17:30, on the road between Yambol and the village of Kalchevo.

Initial reports indicate that three vehicles were involved – two cars and a van. Investigators have established that one of the cars crossed into the oncoming lane, causing the collision.

There are two children among the injured, aged four and five, as well as three men and three women aged between 29 and 61. All sustained various injuries, though none are currently in critical condition.

Traffic has been temporarily restricted along the stretch from Yambol to the roundabout for Kalchevo, with police directing vehicles along a diversion route.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the incident, and procedural investigative actions are ongoing.