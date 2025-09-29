БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
6
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Няма да има режим на водата във Велико Търново
Чете се за: 02:37 мин.
Уволнени са служители от „Автомобилна...
Чете се за: 02:05 мин.
Поискан е подкуп на шофьори на камиони, превозващи...
Чете се за: 01:20 мин.
Владимир Николов: Това, което се случва с мъжкия отбор,...
Чете се за: 01:20 мин.
Сняг до края на седмицата - вижте къде
Чете се за: 02:45 мин.
Вот "за" Европа: Проевропейската партия на...
Чете се за: 01:32 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Employees of Executive Agency “Automobile Administration” Arrested for Allegedly Demanding Bribes from Equipment Drivers for Robbie Williams Concert

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 01:52 мин.
EN
Запази

Following a tip-off to the Ministry of Interior and the British Embassy, officials of the Executive Agency “Automobile Administration” were detained

поискан подкуп шофьори камиони превозващи техника концерта роби уилямс
Снимка: AP/BTA

Employees of the Executive Agency “Automobile Administration” stopped two lorries with UK registration plates transporting equipment for Robbie Williams’ concert and allegedly attempted to extort a bribe from the drivers. Following a report to the Interior Ministry and the British Embassy, the officials were detained for 72 hours.

The news was confirmed by the Institute for Road Safety, which has called on Transport Minister Grozdan Karadzhov to issue an official statement on the matter.

“The silence, the darkness and the lack of transparency in the management of road safety are among the reasons why the government’s efforts are failing to produce real results. We expect from you a clear position and concrete action,” the Institute’s statement read.

The incident took place late last week near the “Tsarna Matza” area, where officials from the 'Automobile Administration' stopped four lorries carrying stage equipment for the British pop star. On Saturday, two of the agency’s employees were placed under arrest.

The Transport Minister is expected to provide further details and respond to the Institute’s demands later today.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Александър Николов в поредицата "Спортните таланти на България"
1
Александър Николов в поредицата "Спортните таланти на...
Кметът на Плевен: Това, което гражданите са принудени да търпят, е вследствие на дългото време нищо правене
2
Кметът на Плевен: Това, което гражданите са принудени да търпят, е...
Поискан е подкуп на шофьори на камиони, превозващи техника за концерта на Роби Уилямс
3
Поискан е подкуп на шофьори на камиони, превозващи техника за...
От Горна Малина до Филипините: Пътят на Александър и Симеон Николови към успеха на световния шампионат
4
От Горна Малина до Филипините: Пътят на Александър и Симеон...
Проевропейската партия на Мая Санду води на изборите в Молдова
5
Проевропейската партия на Мая Санду води на изборите в Молдова
Уволнени са служители от „Автомобилна администрация“, поискали подкуп от шофьори от екипа на Роби Уилямс
6
Уволнени са служители от „Автомобилна администрация“,...

Най-четени

България се изправя срещу Италия във финала на световното първенство по волейбол
1
България се изправя срещу Италия във финала на световното...
Откриха втори спътник на Земята
2
Откриха втори спътник на Земята
Благомир Коцев: Цялото ми семейство е с ковид, затворете ме вкъщи без телефон, само да съм с тях
3
Благомир Коцев: Цялото ми семейство е с ковид, затворете ме вкъщи...
БНТ 1 излъчва пряко финала на световното първенство по волейбол между България и Италия
4
БНТ 1 излъчва пряко финала на световното първенство по волейбол...
На 87 години си отиде Клаудия Кардинале
5
На 87 години си отиде Клаудия Кардинале
България се изправя срещу Чехия в първия полуфинал на световното първенство по волейбол
6
България се изправя срещу Чехия в първия полуфинал на световното...

More from: Bulgaria

Fuel Leak Found on One of Bulgaria’s F-16 Fighter Jets
Fuel Leak Found on One of Bulgaria’s F-16 Fighter Jets
Fatal Car Accident on the Ring Road in Sofia, One Person Died Fatal Car Accident on the Ring Road in Sofia, One Person Died
Чете се за: 00:37 мин.
Massive Traffic Jams on Trakia Motorway Near Ihtiman Disrupted Weekend Travel Massive Traffic Jams on Trakia Motorway Near Ihtiman Disrupted Weekend Travel
Чете се за: 02:12 мин.
Price of Consumer Basket Remains at BGN 97 Price of Consumer Basket Remains at BGN 97
Чете се за: 02:02 мин.
BGN 400 and €300 for the “Road to the Stage” – 'Automobile Administration' Inspectors Arrested for Demanding Bribes from Equipment Drivers for Robbie Williams Concert in Sofia BGN 400 and €300 for the “Road to the Stage” – 'Automobile Administration' Inspectors Arrested for Demanding Bribes from Equipment Drivers for Robbie Williams Concert in Sofia
Чете се за: 06:52 мин.
Brutal Murder of a 62-Year-Old Woman in Peshtera Brutal Murder of a 62-Year-Old Woman in Peshtera
Чете се за: 02:05 мин.

Водещи новини

Служителите на ДАИ опитали да подкупят екипа на Роби Уилямс с Гугъл преводач
Служителите на ДАИ опитали да подкупят екипа на Роби Уилямс с Гугъл...
Чете се за: 04:22 мин.
У нас
Жестоко убийство на 62-годишна жена в Пещера Жестоко убийство на 62-годишна жена в Пещера
Чете се за: 01:30 мин.
У нас
На един от самолетите F-16 е констатиран теч на гориво На един от самолетите F-16 е констатиран теч на гориво
Чете се за: 01:52 мин.
У нас
„Топлофикация“ публикува графика за спирането на топлата вода в „Дружба" 2 „Топлофикация“ публикува графика за спирането на топлата вода в „Дружба" 2
Чете се за: 01:20 мин.
У нас
Няма да има режим на водата във Велико Търново
Чете се за: 02:37 мин.
У нас
Владимир Николов: Това, което се случва с мъжкия отбор,...
Чете се за: 01:20 мин.
Спорт
Цената на потребителската кошница остава 97 лева
Чете се за: 01:37 мин.
У нас
Кметът на Плевен: Това, което гражданите са принудени да търпят, е...
Чете се за: 02:12 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ