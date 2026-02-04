Energy Ministry and Regulator Launch Emergency Inspections Over High Electricity Bills

The Ministry of Energy and the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission have launched emergency inspections of electricity distribution companies following a surge in complaints over inflated consumer electricity bills.

Outgoing Energy Minister Zhecho Stankov said electricity consumption in January rose by between 15 and 30 per cent compared with December.

Nearly 300 Complaints Filed Over High January Electricity Bills in Southern Bulgaria

Speaking on the issue, Minister Stankov said each case would be examined individually.