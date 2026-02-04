БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
Energy Ministry and Regulator Launch Emergency Inspections Over High Electricity Bills

Чете се за: 01:52 мин.
Снимка: BTA

The Ministry of Energy and the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission have launched emergency inspections of electricity distribution companies following a surge in complaints over inflated consumer electricity bills.

Outgoing Energy Minister Zhecho Stankov said electricity consumption in January rose by between 15 and 30 per cent compared with December.

Nearly 300 Complaints Filed Over High January Electricity Bills in Southern Bulgaria

Speaking on the issue, Minister Stankov said each case would be examined individually.

“Every single case will be reviewed separately. We will pay particular attention to whether electricity consumption has been recorded over a 30-day period, and not — as happened in 2013 — with two months included in a single bill,” he said.

He added that inspections would also focus on the quality of the electricity supplied to households.

“We will look very carefully at whether households have received electricity of the required quality. And believe me, we will apply the full force of the law — both under the legislation overseen by WERC and that under the responsibility of the Ministry of Energy — to penalise any violations, should such breaches be identified,” Stankov said.



