EU Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis to BNT: January 1, 2026 remains a realistic date for Bulgaria's entry into the Eurozone

January 1, 2026 remains a realistic date for Bulgaria’s entry into the Eurozone, stated Valdis Dombrovskis, the European Commissioner for Economy and Productivity, told BNT on February 17.

"January 1, 2026 is the target that Bulgaria has set. It is important that all criteria are met – as far as inflation is concerned, things are moving in that direction, and the data are relatively close to the reference values. As for fiscal management, we expect the medium-term fiscal-structural plan in accordance with the new economic governance framework, as well as other aspects of the preparation. But I think January 1 is a realistic goal from the perspective of the European Commission. We are ready to provide support, but there is still work that needs to be done," said Valdis Dombrovskis.