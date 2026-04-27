European Commission: Bulgaria Requests Extension of Deadlines Under Recovery Plan

Bulgaria has requested last week that the European Commission extend deadlines for the implementation of two key milestones under its Recovery and Resilience Plan.
The request concerns the establishment of a functioning anti-corruption authority, linked to more than €360 million in suspended funds under the second and third payment tranches of the plan. Brussels is currently examining Sofia's request.
Maciej Berestecki, European Commission spokesperson: “Last week, Bulgaria requested a hange in the Recovery Plan following discussions with the Commission. The amendment includes a proposal to postpone the deadlines for implementing two key milestones related to the Anti-Corruption Commission. Due to these milestones, part of the payments were previously suspended.
The first key milestone concerns the establishment of a politically independent anti-corruption body. Under the proposed change, its implementation could be moved from the second to the fourth payment request.
The second key milestone is for this body to become operational. The request is to move this requirement from the third to the fifth payment.
We sohuld acknowledge that Bulgaria has already taken credible steps to ensure the implementation of these milestones. On 16 April, the caretaker government approved a revised draft law on the Anti-Corruption Commission, which could address the issue of suspended funds.
What we will now do is assess the proposed changes to Bulgaria’s Recovery Plan and prepare a decision, which will then be submitted to the Council for consideration.”