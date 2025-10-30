European Commissioner Ekaterina Zaharieva on Bulgaria's Upcoming Entry in the Eurozone: The Process Is Moving According to Plan

Bulgarian European Commissioner Ekaterina Zaharieva told BNT on October 30 that the European Commission is extremely pleased about Bulgaria’s upcoming entry into the eurozone and that, from the outside—from Brussels—things in the country look good.

Zaharieva is in Bulgaria to take part in a round-table discussion on “Women in Innovation”. She visited the Institute for Computer Science, Artificial Intelligence and Technology and attended the official opening of a new space centre.

Speaking to BNT, the Commissioner emphasised that Bulgaria is achieving a great deal in the field of new technologies and innovation, and that INSAIT is a real source of pride, recognised as one of the best artificial intelligence institutes in the world.