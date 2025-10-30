European Commissioner Ekaterina Zaharieva on Bulgaria's Upcoming Entry in the Eurozone: The Process Is Moving According to Plan

It is very important in the first weeks of the transition that everything goes smoothly, that people have enough information, that they feel calm, that staff in banks and shops are trained, said the Commissioner
Bulgarian European Commissioner Ekaterina Zaharieva told BNT on October 30 that the European Commission is extremely pleased about Bulgaria’s upcoming entry into the eurozone and that, from the outside—from Brussels—things in the country look good.
Zaharieva is in Bulgaria to take part in a round-table discussion on “Women in Innovation”. She visited the Institute for Computer Science, Artificial Intelligence and Technology and attended the official opening of a new space centre.
Speaking to BNT, the Commissioner emphasised that Bulgaria is achieving a great deal in the field of new technologies and innovation, and that INSAIT is a real source of pride, recognised as one of the best artificial intelligence institutes in the world.
“From the inside I can see the political tension, but I am glad the government has remained stable. Regarding the euro, in my observation society is still divided. But I believe more and more people are beginning to understand that the benefits for the Bulgarian economy and the Bulgarian citizens are tremendous. It is very important that in the first weeks of the transition everything runs smoothly, people have enough information, people feel calm, and banking and retail staff are trained. I think the process is going according to plan," said Commissioner Ekaterina Zaharieva.