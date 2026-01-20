БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
6
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
И в Бургаско обявиха грипна епидемия
Чете се за: 02:40 мин.
В очакване на Зимните олимпийски игри Милано Кортина 2026...
Чете се за: 23:40 мин.
Григор Димитров отпадна на старта на Australian Open
Чете се за: 02:27 мин.
Оставката на президента Румен Радев е внесена в...
Чете се за: 04:27 мин.
58% от левовете в обращение са изтеглени
Чете се за: 01:30 мин.
Капризите на времето: Дъжд, сняг и поледици в следващите дни
Чете се за: 01:42 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

European Farmers Protest Against EU-Mercosur Deal in Strasbourg

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 05:55 мин.
EN
Запази
протест земеделски производители целия страсбург
Снимка: BTA

Farmers from across the European Union on January 20 staged hours-long demonstrations outside the European Parliament in Strasbourg today, urging MEPs not to ratify the Mercosur trade agreement signed late last week. Around 40 grain producers from Bulgaria also took part in the protest.

According to both Bulgarian and European farmers, the agreement with Brazil, Argentina, Paraguay, and Uruguay prioritises industrial interests over agriculture, opening new markets at the expense of European farmers. MEPs also debated Europe’s response to US President Donald Trump’s threats to acquire Greenland.

Tensions ran high in Strasbourg as farmers voiced their frustration, claiming the deal is unfair and that politicians had betrayed them. Agricultural producers from at least 17 EU countries participated in today’s protest, united by concerns that they will struggle to compete with cheap farm products imported from Mercosur countries.

Bulgarian farmers additionally expressed dissatisfaction with the lack of communication between them and the government. They said no one sought their opinion prior to Bulgaria’s support of the Mercosur deal and are now demanding a meeting with outgoing Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov.

While the European Parliament is scheduled to ratify the deal later this year, tomorrow MEPs will vote on whether to refer the agreement to the Court of Justice of the EU, to determine if it complies with EU treaties. On Thursday, the EP will also vote on another vote of no confidence against Ursula von der Leyen over the Mercosur agreement.

Ilija Prodanov - President of the National Association of Grain Growers:
"We urge the European Parliament to put an end to the hypocrisy that the European Commission is starting with the Mercosur agreement.

The agricultural chapter of the deal is poorly considered, unbalanced, and will devastate European farming. The entire government has supported the Mercosur agreement without any clear explanation or justification. There has been neither a public statement from the Council of Ministers nor any public consultation. The decision was made without analysis, without properly informing the public, and without debate. We have sent a letter to the Prime Minister requesting clarification on how the process was conducted, why it was not public, who made the decision, on what basis, and why the agricultural sector was not consulted."

Jean-Paul Marcel, French Farmer:

"In France, as across Europe, farmgate prices have not changed for decades, yet our costs have increased many times over, including the price of materials. Environmental standards are very high, and that is understandable, but we are being asked to meet ever greater demands. With this deal, we will start importing products from the other side of the Atlantic that do not comply with environmental standards and use pesticides that have been banned here for 20–25 years. This is not acceptable."

Petko Cherkenov, Grain Farmer from Plovdiv:
"We are here with a clear purpose – we do not want Mercosur, because it is not advantageous for us farmers across Europe. The production costs of agricultural goods in Mercosur countries are lower, which means they will sell at prices below ours. They do not comply with European regulations."

Stoyan Markov, Grain Farmer from Plovdiv:
"We have come primarily to call for the reduction or complete removal of import tariffs on fertilisers, and to oppose the potential signing of the carbon deal. If it is signed, the prices of machinery, spare parts, fuel, oil, and fertilisers will increase. Our production simply would not be profitable."

photos by BTA

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Румен Радев ще депозира днес оставката си като президент пред Конституционния съд
1
Румен Радев ще депозира днес оставката си като президент пред...
"БНТ представя" спортния журналист Петър Василев с филма "Гласът на Петела"
2
"БНТ представя" спортния журналист Петър Василев с филма...
Оставката на президента Румен Радев е внесена в Конституционния съд
3
Оставката на президента Румен Радев е внесена в Конституционния съд
След оставката на президента: Политическите реакции и коментари
4
След оставката на президента: Политическите реакции и коментари
Иво Христов: Апелът към президента да се включи в политиката идва от отчаянието от сегашната политическа сергия
5
Иво Христов: Апелът към президента да се включи в политиката идва...
Капризите на времето: Дъжд, сняг и поледици в следващите дни
6
Капризите на времето: Дъжд, сняг и поледици в следващите дни

Най-четени

След дни борба за живот: Почина пациентът със свръхтегло, настанен в "Пирогов"
1
След дни борба за живот: Почина пациентът със свръхтегло, настанен...
От 19 януари до 18 юли спират влаковете между метростанциите "Сливница" и "Обеля"
2
От 19 януари до 18 юли спират влаковете между метростанциите...
Учени откриха в Антарктида първото глобално хранилище за ледени ядра от планините
3
Учени откриха в Антарктида първото глобално хранилище за ледени...
Двама души загинаха при челен удар край Ловеч
4
Двама души загинаха при челен удар край Ловеч
Задържаха сина на бизнесмена Атанас Бобоков - Божидар, в Пампорово
5
Задържаха сина на бизнесмена Атанас Бобоков - Божидар, в Пампорово
"Готови сме, можем и ще успеем": Румен Радев подава оставката си като президент
6
"Готови сме, можем и ще успеем": Румен Радев подава...

More from: Economy

First Steps in the Eurozone: Similarities and Differences between Bulgaria and Croatia
First Steps in the Eurozone: Similarities and Differences between Bulgaria and Croatia
Euro Conversion Has No Impact on Prices, Says Coordination Centre Euro Conversion Has No Impact on Prices, Says Coordination Centre
Чете се за: 04:12 мин.
Over 58% of Lev Banknotes Withdrawn from Circulation, Says Euro Coordination Centre Over 58% of Lev Banknotes Withdrawn from Circulation, Says Euro Coordination Centre
Чете се за: 02:30 мин.
Bulgarian Farmers to Protest EU-Mercosur Trade Agreement in Strasbourg Bulgarian Farmers to Protest EU-Mercosur Trade Agreement in Strasbourg
Чете се за: 03:25 мин.
Public Sector Salaries to Rise by 5%, Expected to Be Paid Retroactively in February Public Sector Salaries to Rise by 5%, Expected to Be Paid Retroactively in February
Чете се за: 02:42 мин.
Mass Checks Find 116 Euro Law Breaches, Fines Top €100,000 Mass Checks Find 116 Euro Law Breaches, Fines Top €100,000
Чете се за: 02:27 мин.

Водещи новини

В "Референдум": 64% одобряват оставката на президента Радев
В "Референдум": 64% одобряват оставката на президента Радев
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
У нас
Оставката на президента Румен Радев е внесена в Конституционния съд Оставката на президента Румен Радев е внесена в Конституционния съд
Чете се за: 04:27 мин.
У нас
Политическите реакции след заявката на Румен Радев за влизане в политиката Политическите реакции след заявката на Румен Радев за влизане в политиката
Чете се за: 05:17 мин.
У нас
Бойко Борисов: Доста нелепо звучеше изказването на господин Радев Бойко Борисов: Доста нелепо звучеше изказването на господин Радев
Чете се за: 01:27 мин.
У нас
По какви правила ще гласуваме? – Правната комисия обсъжда...
Чете се за: 03:42 мин.
У нас
Първите стъпки в еврозоната: Приликите и разликите между България и...
Чете се за: 03:40 мин.
Европа
Световният икономически форум в Давос – Тръмп не отстъпва за...
Чете се за: 04:37 мин.
По света
Една година от мандата на Тръмп: Обрати във външната политика,...
Чете се за: 02:00 мин.
По света
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ