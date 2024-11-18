Every 10th baby in Bulgaria is born prematurely. The number of premature births in Bulgaria is higher than the EU average. Among the main reasons are pregnancies and births after the age of 35-40, the number of which has been increasing in recent years.

Due to unexpected complications at the beginning of the seventh month of pregnancy, Valentin was born earlier than expected. He weighed only 920 grammes.

"At the beginning I just wasn't sure I had a child. I mean, things happened so fast that I didn't believe this child would survive at all and be a healthy child," Valentina Dikova said.

Nine years after the birth, Valentin and his mother returned to the neonatology unit of "Maichin Dom", where he spent the first months of his life. Valentin got to know some of the teams that took care of him. He also saw some of the newborns who now live there. The youngest patient at the moment is a boy born at the end of the sixth month of pregnancy weighing 520 grammes.

"The earlier they are born, the smaller they are, the more problems they might have afterwards. The longer is their stay and treatment in intensive care units," explained Lilia Vakrilova, head of the neonatology clinic at the Hospital "Maichin Dom".

There were children who lived in the neonatology half a year after birth. Valentin remained under medical observation for 3 and a half months. And until he was one year old, he had to visit different specialists frequently.

"Eye examinations, cardiologist, we constantly took him to rehabilitation every day. They do a particular gymnastics. Actually it helps for the proper development of children", summarised Valentina Dikova.

Examinations with different specialists a year after birth are extremely important for prematurely born babies.

"We call it a multidisciplinary approach. That is, different specialists to help the child develop well and have minimal permanent complications," said Lilia Vakrilova - head of the neonatology clinic at the Hospital "Maichin Dom".

In Valentin's case, there were no permanent disabilities despite that he was born earlier than expected.

"He is a healthy, exuberant child. But there are really kids around me who have cerebral palsy, speech and walking delays. And that's really hard for parents," Valentina Dikova said.

Social instability and low living standards are among the reasons why more premature babies are born in Bulgaria than the EU average.

"Postponing a first pregnancy and birth for after the age of 35, even after 40, is inevitably associated with more problems during pregnancy. And, accordingly, a greater risk of giving birth to a premature child with problems," says Lilia Vakrilova, head of the neonatology clinic at the Hospital "Maichin Dom".

Premature babies are also born because of unmonitored pregnancies.

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!

Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram

Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube

Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok

Намерете ни в Google News