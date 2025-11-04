Fees for Issuing Bulgarian ID Card to Increase from January 2026

From January 2026, the fee for issuing an ID card in Bulgaria will rise to 30 leva (BGN) for a document with a 10-year validity period and 21 leva (BGN) for a four-year validity. At present, these fees are 18 and 13 leva (BGN) respectively, and will remain in force until the end of this year.

Identity documents may be renewed before their expiry date. Applications can be submitted through the Bulgarian Identity Documents service at any regional police directorate using the standard service.

Administrative procedures can also be simplified via the Interior Ministry’s online portal for electronic administrative services at: e-uslugi.mvr.bg.

Through this system, any Bulgarian citizen holding a valid qualified electronic signature can apply for an ID card and/or passport, or request a certificate relating to events and facts associated with the issuance of identity documents.

The deadline for submitting an application to renew an ID card is 30 days after the card’s validity expires.

Failure to meet the deadline for issuing a new ID card or replacing an expired one will result in a fine ranging from 50 to 250 leva (BGN).