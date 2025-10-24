Final Day of CineLibri Festival – Winners of the Competition to Be Announced

French music legend Sylvie Vartan has returned to Bulgaria as a special guest at the 11th edition of the CineLibri International Film and Literature Festival. The festival’s awards ceremony is currently taking place, celebrating the winners in the competition programme.

Sylvie Vartan said she always feels deeply moved to rediscover the country of her birth:

“I always feel so emotional when I return to the country where I was born — my Bulgaria. My heart beats faster every time I arrive here. For me, the Bulgarian language is something extraordinary — that’s why I’ve never forgotten it. I understand everything, though I can’t quite express myself fully. My vocabulary is that of an eight-year-old child," she said.

Photos by BTA

Jacqueline Wagenstein, Director of the CineLibri Festival, said:

“Tomorrow, audiences will have the opportunity to see the screenings of the films featuring Sylvie Vartan.”



Renowned Italian actor Toni Servillo, attending the festival for the first time, shared his impressions:

“It’s my first time in Bulgaria, and yesterday I met the Bulgarian audience for the very first time — it was an emotional experience. I’m grateful that this festival allows Bulgarian viewers to discover such a variety of films, including those made in collaboration with Paolo Sorrentino. Increasingly, young people are rediscovering books through cinema.”



Claes Bang, Danish actor and Chair of the International Jury, said the competition was exceptionally strong: