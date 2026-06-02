БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
8
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Резултатите от първо класиране за първи клас в училищата...
Чете се за: 01:35 мин.
Цените на тока и парното скачат от 1 юли – вижте...
Чете се за: 03:52 мин.
Апелативният прокурор на Пловдив Тихомир Стоев за БНТ: Не...
Чете се за: 02:35 мин.
Сигнали за бомби в училища и детски градини в няколко...
Чете се за: 01:52 мин.
Почина журналистът и депутат Любен Дилов-син
Чете се за: 03:07 мин.
Дъг Холдър е номиниран за посланик на САЩ в България
Чете се за: 00:47 мин.
Днес ще бъде тествана системата BG-ALERT
Чете се за: 00:20 мин.
Жълт код за проливни валежи, гръмотевични бури и опасност...
Чете се за: 01:52 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Fiscal Council Reports Record Budget Deficit as at May 2026

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 01:15 мин.
EN
Запази
Министерство на финансите
Снимка: Dessislava Kulelieva, BNT

The Ministry of Finance has published statistical information on the implementation of the state budget as of April 2026, as well as preliminary estimates for the main budget indicators as at May 2026.

Given the unusual circumstances of operating under an extended budget framework, the Fiscal Council has presented a comparative analysis of budget execution and the dynamics of the key fiscal indicators.

According to the published data, the accumulated budget deficit at the end of May 2026 amounted to €2.5 billion, representing 2.0 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP). This is the highest level recorded in the past 20 years, dating back to 2007.

In May alone, the budget deficit stood at €740 million, or 0.6 per cent of GDP – also the highest monthly figure recorded in the past 20 years, since 2007.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Почина журналистът и депутат Любен Дилов-син
1
Почина журналистът и депутат Любен Дилов-син
Осъдиха на 4 години затвор мъжа, причинил смъртта на полицай при катастрофа на Северната тангента в София
2
Осъдиха на 4 години затвор мъжа, причинил смъртта на полицай при...
Гледайте европейското първенство по минифутбол по БНТ 3
3
Гледайте европейското първенство по минифутбол по БНТ 3
БНТ почита паметта на Любен Дилов-син
4
БНТ почита паметта на Любен Дилов-син
И.ф. главен прокурор Ваня Стефанова с коментар за БНТ относно сигнала срещу апелативния прокурор на Пловдив
5
И.ф. главен прокурор Ваня Стефанова с коментар за БНТ относно...
Казусът с незаконния град край Варна: Собствениците се готвят за протест, с който да защитят имотите си
6
Казусът с незаконния град край Варна: Собствениците се готвят за...

Най-четени

14-годишно момче е открито мъртво в дома си в село Изгрев
1
14-годишно момче е открито мъртво в дома си в село Изгрев
Почина журналистът и депутат Любен Дилов-син
2
Почина журналистът и депутат Любен Дилов-син
Бащата на починалото момиче в Благоевград пред БНТ: Никаква реформа не върши работа в счупена система
3
Бащата на починалото момиче в Благоевград пред БНТ: Никаква реформа...
Главният прокурор иска уволнението на прокурора Бисер Михайлов заради данни, че е подпомагал укриването на сина си
4
Главният прокурор иска уволнението на прокурора Бисер Михайлов...
През 2023 г. само за месец са издадени трите удостоверения за търпимост за незаконния строеж край Варна
5
През 2023 г. само за месец са издадени трите удостоверения за...
Празнуваме Петдесетница - рождения ден на църквата
6
Празнуваме Петдесетница - рождения ден на църквата

More from: Economy

Eurostat: Inflation in Bulgaria and the Eurozone Hits Highest Level in 32 Months
Eurostat: Inflation in Bulgaria and the Eurozone Hits Highest Level in 32 Months
Electricity and District Heating Prices to Rise from 1 July – See Where and by How Much Electricity and District Heating Prices to Rise from 1 July – See Where and by How Much
Чете се за: 04:15 мин.
Bulgaria Emerges as World Leader in Electricity Storage Batteries Bulgaria Emerges as World Leader in Electricity Storage Batteries
Чете се за: 04:47 мин.
NSI Reports Increase in Annual Inflation Rate in Bulgaria NSI Reports Increase in Annual Inflation Rate in Bulgaria
Чете се за: 01:17 мин.
“Everything is very expensive, how can we afford living”: At a market in Vidin – what producers, traders and customers think about prices “Everything is very expensive, how can we afford living”: At a market in Vidin – what producers, traders and customers think about prices
Чете се за: 06:55 мин.
Energy Minister is replacing the management and launching inspections at the Bulgarian Energy Holding Energy Minister is replacing the management and launching inspections at the Bulgarian Energy Holding
Чете се за: 03:45 мин.

Водещи новини

Резултатите от първо класиране за първи клас в училищата в София са публикувани
Резултатите от първо класиране за първи клас в училищата в София са...
Чете се за: 01:35 мин.
У нас
Цените на тока и парното скачат от 1 юли – вижте къде и с колко Цените на тока и парното скачат от 1 юли – вижте къде и с колко
Чете се за: 03:52 мин.
У нас
От "Прогресивна България" оттеглиха искането за дълга От "Прогресивна България" оттеглиха искането за дълга
Чете се за: 01:45 мин.
Икономика
Почина журналистът и депутат Любен Дилов-син Почина журналистът и депутат Любен Дилов-син
Чете се за: 03:07 мин.
У нас
Актьори от Народния театър изпълниха 20-минутен рецитал в памет на...
Чете се за: 01:30 мин.
У нас
Апелативният прокурор на Пловдив Тихомир Стоев за БНТ: Не съм...
Чете се за: 02:35 мин.
У нас
Иван Демерджиев: Законът е еднакъв за всички и трябва да се уважава
Чете се за: 03:30 мин.
У нас
Задържаха стотици дози фентанил при акция в София, арестуван е и...
Чете се за: 00:22 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ