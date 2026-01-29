Five Atrested In Connection with Investigation Into Property Fraud

The Cobra squad of the Sofia police conducted a raid on January 27, at the home of Hristo Varbanov, widely known as Itso Papata, in Kostinbrod.

According to the Sofia Directorate of Interior (SDVR), five people were detained, and a search of Varbanov’s house has been carried out. Authorities seized numerous documents, evidence, and cash.

Sources indicate the investigation involves property fraud, with preliminary findings pointing to at least four confirmed cases, while more potential cases are under review.

Additionally, investigators are examining a case of abduction: a man was reportedly kidnapped, later released, and subsequently died. Unconfirmed reports suggest that the deceased may also have been a victim of Varbanov’s property fraud schemes.

Unofficial information suggests that Hristo Varbanov himself may be among the detained, along with associates who are not from his immediate family. The investigation is ongoing.





